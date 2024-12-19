Search icon
Published 12:07 IST, December 19th 2024

Virat Kohli Had HEATED Argument With Australian Journo After Brisbane Test - REPORT

Virat Kohli has not been in the best of touch and has hence been under-fire from the media and fans.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli's argument with a journalist | Image: X/@7NewsMelbourne

Virat Kohli has not been in the best of touch and has hence been under-fire from the media and fans. After the game in Brisbane ended in a draw on Wednesday, Kohli reportedly had an argument with an Australian journalist. As per a report in the West Australian, Kohli was upset over something and the reason for that is not known. As per the same report, the reason could be the cameras pointing towards his family. It is no secret that Kohli is a family man to the teeth and hence this kind of a reaction would always be on the cards. Kohli has already told the Indian media to keep the cameras off his kids - Vamika and Akaay. 

ALSO READ: 'It Was So Hilarious': Ashwin's Former Coach Reveals A Funny Story

KOHLI OUT OF FORM

Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation, but his bat has not done the talking like it is expected to. Apart from a century he got in the second essay at Perth, there has not been much to write off him. And hence with two more Tests remaining, he would be itching to get among the runs and put his team in a dominant position. Kohli has struggled with dealing with balls outside the off-stump, something the Australians have exploited well in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli would be key to India's fortunes in the next two games if India want to make the ICC World Test Championship final for the third time in a row.

ALSO READ: Everyone's Time Comes, Today It's Mine: Ashwin On Surprise Retirement

BOXING DAY TEST

The fourth Test is a special one as it is the Boxing Day game. The Test would take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, a day after Christmas

Updated 15:38 IST, December 19th 2024

