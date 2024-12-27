Virat Kohli Nearly Loses Cool on Fans Booing Him After His Dismissal at MCG During Boxing Day Test | WATCH

Virat Kohli seemed to have got his eye in when he got dismissed in a similar fashion at the MCG. Kohli perished for 36 while trying to poke at a ball outside his off-stump on Friday. One reckons it was a lapse in concentration that cost Kohli his wicket. He was in no mood to leave the crease but has to walk off. While he was getting inside the player's tunnel beyond the boundary ropes, fans were booing Kohli. Looked like a fan said something offensive which prompted Kohli to come out again after getting inside the tunnel. Kohli came out and stared at the crowd, but before things went haywire the security personal intervened. They intervened and took Kohli away to avoid anymore drama.

KOHLI REPRIMANDED

Kohli faced a lot of backlash for shoulder bumping Sam Konstas and was also penalised by the match referee Andy Pycroft. The premier India batter has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for his physical contact with Konstas and was also handed over one demerit point.

‘These things happen’ - BCCI President

Speaking to ANI about the altercation, BCCI president Roger Binny said, "I did not see the incident (Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident), but these things happen on the cricket ground. You have to accept it and carry on. See that the game goes on. That is important."

Following the game in the post-day presser, Konstas simply said that Virat accidentally bumped into him.

"I was just adjusting my gloves, and I think he accidentally bumped me. But I think that is just cricket, just the tension," he said.