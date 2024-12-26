Virat Kohli's HEATED Exchange With Sam Konstas at MCG During Boxing Day Test | WATCH

Virat Kohli had an altercation with debutant Sam Konstas in the middle of the pitch during the Boxing Day Test on Thursday. It happened during the fourth Test when Konstas looked to be playing enterprising shots and getting away, putting pressure on the Indians. After the end of an over, Kohli walked straight into him and dashed Konstas, then the two cricketers had a verbal duel in the middle of the pitch. The umpires and Usman Khawaja finally intervened and calmed things before it got out of hand. Now, this act by the former India captain has already raised eyebrows. Here is the clip of that incident that is now going viral on social space. Have a look at it here.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expressed his opinion on the incident that took place during the opening session of the Boxing Day Test. Ponting explains categorically how it transpires and reckons Kohli did it on purpose. It would now be interesting to see if Kohli gets penalised or not.

‘Instigated that confrontation’

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," Ricky Ponting said in the commentary.