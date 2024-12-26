Published 06:51 IST, December 26th 2024
Virat Kohli's HEATED Exchange With Sam Konstas at MCG During Boxing Day Test | WATCH
Virat Kohli had an altercation with debutant Sam Konstas in the middle of the pitch during the Boxing Day Test on Thursday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Virat Kohli had an altercation with debutant Sam Konstas in the middle of the pitch during the Boxing Day Test on Thursday. It happened during the fourth Test when Konstas looked to be playing enterprising shots and getting away, putting pressure on the Indians. After the end of an over, Kohli walked straight into him and dashed Konstas, then the two cricketers had a verbal duel in the middle of the pitch. The umpires and Usman Khawaja finally intervened and calmed things before it got out of hand. Now, this act by the former India captain has already raised eyebrows. Here is the clip of that incident that is now going viral on social space. Have a look at it here.
WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expressed his opinion on the incident that took place during the opening session of the Boxing Day Test. Ponting explains categorically how it transpires and reckons Kohli did it on purpose. It would now be interesting to see if Kohli gets penalised or not.
‘Instigated that confrontation’
"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," Ricky Ponting said in the commentary.
It was truly a Konstas show in the opening session as he took on the Indian pacers successfully to bring up his maiden Test fifty. He finally perished for 60 off 65 balls. His innings was laced with two sixes and six fours. Konstas brought the crowd to their feet with his aggressive strokeplay. At the time of filing the copy, Australia are looking dominant at 105 for one. India need wickets to claw back in the game and put some pressure on the hosts.
Updated 06:57 IST, December 26th 2024