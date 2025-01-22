Published 18:41 IST, January 22nd 2025
India vs England 1st T20I LIVE Updates: India Win Toss Opt To Bowl First
Catch all of the live updates from the first T20I match of the five match series between India and England.
India and England are locking horns with each other in this five-match T20I series. The 1st IND vs ENG T20I is being played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Indian team haven't lost any T20I series since their World T20 triumph and they will like to continue their unbeaten streak against Jos Buttler's England too, the five-match T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series which will be played before India start their Champions Trophy campaign.
19:17 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh strikes again
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Oh dear, just what the doctor ordered for. Arshdeep has dismissed Ben Duckett, England are two down. Duckett dismissed for four runs
19:15 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Duckett up against Arshdeep
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: This is some matchup, Duckett, England's dasher in Test cricket, going one on one against Arshdeep Singh in the shortest international format
19:13 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Duckett waiting to get off the mark
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Ben Duckett is still stranded on the other end, with no runs after two overs
19:12 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Buttler starting to break lose
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Buttler is slowly slowly starting to shift gears, has smacked two boundaries off Hardik Pandya's over. England are 12/1 after two overs
19:09 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Hardik Pandya takes the new ball
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: India have taken the field with three spinners with Arshdeep being the sole pacer. Hardik is sharing the new ball with Arshdeep
19:07 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Buttler Joins Duckett In The Middle
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Phil Salt's wicket has brought England's skipper Jos Buttler in the middle. Pretty decent first over from Arshdeep Singh, England are 3/1 after the 1st over
19:05 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Draws First Blood
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh gets Phil Salt with the first over of the series. Singh sends England's danger man back to the dressing room
18:49 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: England's Playing XI
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
18:48 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: India's Playing XI
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
18:47 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: IND Opt To Bowl First
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates: India won the toss and have opted to bowl first against England.
18:37 IST, January 22nd 2025
IND vs ENG Live Updates: Toss To Take Place Shortly
The toss for the first T20I match between India and England is set to take place shortly.
