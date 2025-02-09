India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Live In India?

India will seek to seal the series when they take on England in the 2nd ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Virat Kohli, who was ruled out for the first game, has been declared fit and is all set to be involved in white ball cricket.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, both teams will go through some much need preparation for the upcoming marquee event. Despite playing a maverick innings, Shreyas Iyer is expected make way for Virat as the team management has been backing a left-right opening combination. Rohit Sharma's form has been a major concern and he will get two more matches to rediscover his confidence in ODIs. The Indian captain has been the subject of severe scrutiny and will have to answer his critics with his bat.

India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a high-voltage clash against archrival Pakistan on February 23.

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming

When will the India vs England 2nd ODI match take place?

The 2nd ODI match between India vs England will take place on Sunday, February 9.

What time will the India vs England 2nd ODI match begin?

The 2nd ODI match between India vs England is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England 2nd ODI match take place?

The 2nd ODI match between India vs England will take place at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs England 2nd ODI match?

The live broadcast of 2nd ODI match between India vs England will be available on Star Sports network.