India vs England, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler's Team To Meet For One Final Time Before Champions Trophy
IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI, Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India have already secured a winning lead in this ongoing three-match ODI series against Jos Buttler's England. The third and the final ODI of this series is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This will be India and England's last chance to fine tune their skills and preparations ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025
India vs England, 3rd ODI, Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's Indian team will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the third and the final ODI of the ongoing India vs England ODI series. Both India and England will embark upon their Champions Trophy 2025 journey after the culmination of this match which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There will be a lot of eyeballs on Virat Kohli and his form. The former India skipper's performance has not lived up to his reputation in current times, but he will like to put and end to his bad patch and score big before he plays the Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma fortunately has found his groove back. The Indian skipper scored a blistering ton in the 2nd India vs England ODI that was played in Cuttack. India's bowling featuring the likes of Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya will also be tested
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Latest Updates: Ahmedabad All Set For High-Octane Clash
