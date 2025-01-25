Published 17:59 IST, January 25th 2025
India vs England, 2nd T20I, LIVE Updates: India Opt To Bowl First In Chepauk
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I, Latest Updates: India and England will lock horns in the second match of the ongoing series. The match is being played in Chennai.
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Team India has taken the lead in the ongoing white-ball series, thanks in large part to Varun Chakravarthy's spin ability. Suryakumar Yadav's men defeated England by seven wickets in the series opener, and the hosts will look to extend their lead in the ongoing series. The 2nd T20I is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Englishmen could not display a dominating performance in the first T20I of the IND vs ENG series which was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Concern rises for Team India as they suffer two injury setbacks. The hosts lose out on the services of Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh, who have suffered injuries ahead of the 2nd T20I match. It could bolster England's chances to nullify India's lead and open their account.
18:43 IST, January 25th 2025
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: LIVE Streaming Details
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Here's how to LIVE stream the match
How To Watch The India vs England 2nd T20I Live Telecast In India?
- Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs England T20I match on the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada]
How To Watch The India vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming In India?
- Fans in India can watch the India vs England T20I match live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. One must need a subscription to watch the match-up
18:42 IST, January 25th 2025
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: England's XI
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
18:41 IST, January 25th 2025
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Two changes in India's XI
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
18:32 IST, January 25th 2025
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: India win toss
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss in Chennai and India will bowl first
18:10 IST, January 25th 2025
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Another Injury Concern For India
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Rinku Singh to is ruled out of the second and the third T20I due to a back spasm that he picked up during the 1st T20I
18:08 IST, January 25th 2025
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Nitish Reddy Ruled Out
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the entire series owing to a side strain which he picked up during training
18:06 IST, January 25th 2025
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Get Ready For Action!
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Team India and England are all set to lock horns in Chennai. The action is about to go down soon.
