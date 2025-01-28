Published 18:11 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England, 3rd T20I, Latest Updates: Series On The Line For Jos Buttler's England In Rajkot
India vs England 3rd T20I Live Score and updates for the India vs England 2nd T20I match today in Rajkot, Get the latest scorecard, match, player performances, and more on Republic World.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Team India secured a dominating 2-0 lead in the T20I series against England, and they will look to fortify their advantage tonight. In a nail-biting affair, the Men in Blue displayed their brilliance with the ball. But England had the fighting spirit as they derailed the hosts' momentum when they batter. Fortunately, India had the grit and tenacity to take the game deep and defeated the Three Lions in the 2nd T20I in Chennai.
Live Blog
All eyes will be on Tilak Varma, as the India batter gave the push the hosts needed and produced the innings to remember for a lifetime. Anticipation will also remain over Mohammad Shami on whether he would be picked or not.
- Listen to this article
19:07 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: Taken! Phil Salt Tamed!! India Make A Breakthrough
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: Excellent Bowling from Hardik Pandya! England lose an early wicket as Phil Salt gets caught out.
19:00 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: Action Officially Commences
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: Duckett & Salt have took the strike, and Mohammad Shami is bowling. Action officially commences!
18:39 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: England's Playing XI
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith(w), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
18:38 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: India's Playing XI
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy
18:36 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: End of the Md. Shami suspense
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Mohammed Shami will be back in action and will bowl full tilt after a long wait of 435 days
18:34 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: Shami Returns
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Mohammed Shami is finally returning. All eyes will be on the Indian pacer
18:33 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: India win toss
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: India have won the toss in Rajkot and they are bowling first, just like the last two T20Is
18:32 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: India eye another series win
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: The Indian team is currently leading the India vs England series 2-0 and they need one more victory from the remaining three matches to wn the series
18:25 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: Series On the Line For England
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is 2-0 up in the series. There are a plenty of problems that the visitors need to solve as they are at a greater risk of losing the series.
18:24 IST, January 28th 2025
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: Gear Up For Action!
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: India and England will lock horns once again, this time at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. The match is set to begin at 07:00 PM IST.
Updated 19:07 IST, January 28th 2025