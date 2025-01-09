IND-W vs IRE-W Live Streaming: Know The Venue, Timings, Full Squad And More Such Details

Team India and Ireland are all set to lock horns in their first encounter of 2025. After white-washing the Hayley Matthews-led West Indies 3-0 in T20Is at home, the Women in Blue will be determined for another dominant showcase. The Indian side will be without their regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana leading the side. Moreover, Saima Thakor and Titas Sadhu have been called in for national duty as they have rested Renuka Singh. The ODI encounter will be huge, as Ireland has never defeated India in a series. They will aim to recover from the defeat they suffered at the hands of Bangladesh. Ahead of the beginning of the ODI series, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the timings, venue, schedule, squad details, and more.

India Women vs Ireland Women: Know All The Schedule, Venue,& Other Details

India Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series: Full Schedule

Friday, January 10: 1st ODI Match

Sunday, January 12: 2nd ODI Match

Wednesday, January 15: 3rd ODI Match

At What Time Will The India Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series Take Place?

All the India Women vs Ireland Women ODI matches will take place at 11:00 AM IST / 05:30 AM GMT.

Where Will The India Women vs Ireland Women ODI Series Take Place?

The India Women vs Ireland Women ODI series will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.

How To Watch The India Women vs Ireland Women Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Ireland Women live telecast on the Sports18 Network [Channels: Sports 18-1 SD and Sports 18-1 HD]

How To Watch The India Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Ireland Women live streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

India Women vs Ireland Women: ODI Squads

India: Smriti Mandhana (captaic), Deepti Sharma (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare.