India Women's Team Seeks to Halt Australia's Clean Sweep Amid World Cup Preparation Challenges

Leading the series 2-0, the Australian women's cricket team has out played the Indian women in the first two ODIs. Australia easily chased down a meagre Indian total of 100 in the first game on December 5, winning by 5 wickets. Australia's batting strength was evident on December 8's second ODI; they scored a whopping 371 runs before bowling India out for 249, therefore securing victory by 122 runs. Aiming to sweep clean against their rivals, the Australians get ready for the third ODI, scheduled to start at 9:50 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

India aim to avoid clean sweep against Australia as World Cup preparations face reality check

In the third and final women's ODI here on Wednesday, a battered and bruised India will try to avoid a clean sweep and address some glaring issues ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup at home.

The three-match series against the seven-time defending world champions has served as a harsh reality check for India, who have faltered in batting, bowling and fielding, with each area contributing to their struggles.

A record 122-run defeat in the second ODI highlighted India's vulnerability. Even thought the batters shone in patches, they never truly looked to chase down Australia's 371/8.

In batting, the biggest disappointment has come from India's two big stars -- skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.

Mandhana has capped scores of 8 and 9 in Australia following her century in India's 2-1 home series win over New Zealand in October. The flamboyant opener had been in fine form earlier this year, scoring 450-plus runs at a 70-plus average and she would look to regain her form.

Harmanpreet, on the other hand, failed to convert her starts with 57 runs from two matches as her captaincy and batting both have come under scrutiny following India's early exit from the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

In absence of out-of-form opener Shafali Verma, India tried out some different combination and the bright spot has been the promising return of Richa Ghosh, who slammed a spirited fifty at the top in the last ODI.

Richa's 54 has been the highest score by an Indian batter in the series, in stark contrast to the two centuries and two fifties scored by Australian batters, highlighting the Amol Muzumdar-coached side's batting struggles.

In the opening ODI, only four Indian batters could reach double digits.

The bowlers have also been off the mark, conceding eight runs in wides in the second ODI. The Indians were also guilty of dropping several crucial catches, allowing Australia to amass their third-highest ODI total of all time.

"We need to bat a bit longer and bat a full 50 overs moving forward.In bowling, we need to go back and think about plans," Harmanpreet said after the last game.

Australia's next generation has stepped up in style in the series, with the Tahlia McGrath-led side delivering a dominant performance despite missing regular skipper Alyssa Healy.

Uncapped 21-year-old Georgia Voll, handed the opener's role in Healy's absence, has been a revelation.

On her debut in the first ODI, she displayed remarkable composure, anchoring a modest 101-run chase with an unbeaten 46.

Voll followed it up with a stunning maiden century, forming a formidable partnership with veteran Ellyse Perry as the duo dismantled India's struggling bowling attack.

For India, rookie leg-spinner Priya Mishra has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging series. The 20-year-old has shown promise, picking up two wickets while defending a small total.

India vs Australia: Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur and Saima Thakor.

Australia: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll and Georgia Wareham Match starts 8.50 am IST.