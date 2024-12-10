Search icon
Published 18:58 IST, December 10th 2024

Indian Batters Focus On Red-ball Preparations In Adelaide Before Brisbane Test

While Australia moved to Brisbane for the third Test from Saturday, the Indian team chose to stay back, focusing on honing their red-ball skills, particularly their defensive techniques and judgment in leaving deliveries.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Virat Kohli facing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets | Image: x.com

Reeling from their humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test, the under-fire Indian batters, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, turned their attention to red-ball preparations with an intensive net session here on Tuesday, aiming to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Australia moved to Brisbane for the third Test from Saturday, the Indian team chose to stay back, focusing on honing their red-ball skills, particularly their defensive techniques and judgment in leaving deliveries.

"It's time to look ahead. Preparations for the Brisbane Test starts right here in Adelaide," the BCCI posted on X, sharing a video of Team India's practice.

Struggling with poor form, having scored just 142 runs with only one fifty (52) in his last 12 innings, the Indian skipper, who rejoined the team after the birth of his son, aimed to quickly regain his rhythm as he faced both Indian spinners and pacers.

Dropped himself to No 6, Rohit was capped scores of three and six; first, he was adjudged LBW to a fuller delivery that nipped back, while in the second essay he was cleaned up a by length ball from his Aussie counterpart Pat Cummins that held its line and clipped the off stump.

Kohli, who ended his 16-month century drought with a hundred in Perth, fell victim to edging two deliveries -- first to second slip and then to wicketkeeper in the pink ball Test.

The star Indian batter looked full of intent as had a watchful start to his net session before slowly finding his flow.

KL Rahul looked more subdued, focusing more on his defence, while Rishabh Pant played a few pick up shots.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who starred with a 161 in India's massive 295-run win in the opening Test, was the aggressor among the all, displaying his cheeky shots and even stepped out to the Indian bowlers.

The bowling unit consisted the likes of Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal and the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar, while there were a few throwdown specialists as well.

The key Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with seam-bowling allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy looked to have a lean day.

India are scheduled to reach Brisbane on Wednesday. 

Updated 18:58 IST, December 10th 2024

