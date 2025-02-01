Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:23 IST, February 1st 2025

'Thank You, Cricket': Indian Wicket-Keeper Batter Wriddhiman Saha Announces Retirement From All Forms Of The Game

Wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket via a social media post.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Wriddhiman Saha | Image: AP

Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He announced his retirement via a social media post. 

(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)

Updated 19:23 IST, February 1st 2025

Recommended

No Reduction in Public Spending on Capital Expenditure: FM | LIVE
India News
India May Amend Nuclear Liability Laws Ahead of PM's Expected US Visit
Republic Business
FM Announces Hike in Customs Duty on Flat Panel Displays for TVs
Tech News
Arab Nations Reject Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Palestinians from Gaza
World News
Railway Budget 2025-26: Record Allocation For Growth And Efficiency
Republic Business
How Else Would You Approach A Girl: Maddy Justifies RHTDM Stalking Scene
Entertainment News
'AAP-Da Se Mukti': A Day After Quitting AAP, All 8 MLAs Join BJP
Election News
How are Auto Industry Players Reacting to Union Budget 2025?
Automobile News
Udit Narayan Reacts To Viral Video Of Kissing Female Fan During Concert
Entertainment News
17-Year-Old Girl Dies Due To Suspected GBS In Assam
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: