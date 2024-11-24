Published 08:25 IST, November 25th 2024
LIVE: IPL 2025 KKR Auction Highlights: Rovman Powell Sold To Kolkata Knight Riders Updates
KKR IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: Get the latest KKR IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Kolkata Knight Riders.
Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), experienced a drastic change in their fortunes as they lifted the coveted IPL trophy earlier this year. Under, Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third IPL trophy after 10 years, their last one coming in 2014 prior to this. Kolkata Knight Riders will head into the next season of the IPL with Dwayne Bravo as their mentor who has replaced Gautam Gambhir. Apart from Mumbai Indian and Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders are the most successful IPL franchise. The Kolkata-based franchise has won three titles so far (2012, 2014 and 2024). Throughout all these victories, Sunil Narine has been a mainstay for the purple and gold franchise. KKR head into the next season as the defending champions and it will be exciting to see how their campaign pans out for them.
21:48 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: The undisputed Kings of accelerated round
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders pick Anukul Roy, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali and Umran Malik
18:40 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Get Johnson
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders get Spencer Johnson for INR 2.8 crores
18:21 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Manish Pandey To KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: At R. 70 Lakh, Manish Pandey has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders
18:15 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer Wreaks Havoc Against Meghalaya
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer has been in some great form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
16:09 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways With Rana
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Nitish Rana will play for Rajasthan Royals in the next IPL
16:06 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: KKR Buy Powell
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rovman Powell procured by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.2 crores
14:07 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: KKR's Special Team India Post Features Animated Virat Kohli
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders included a special Virat Kohli moment in their social media post that celebrates India's perfect win at Perth
12:00 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: KKR's Remaining Purse
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's how much Kolkata Knight Riders have left in their kitty ahead of Mega Auction Day 2
11:47 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Raghuvanshi's Second Stint
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: After a stunning show in the seventeenth season of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders have bought Angkrish Raghuvanshi back for INR 3 crore
10:13 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Phil Slat Moves Out Of KKR
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Phil Salt was one of the main reasons behind KKR's victory in 2024. The English wicketkeeper-batsman moves to Royal Challengers Bengaluru
09:43 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: KKR Part Ways With Shreyas Iyer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata initially started bidding for their IPL 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer, but he was eventually signed by the Punjab Kings
09:41 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: The Record Breaking Iyer Deal
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders retained the services of Venkatesh Iyer for INR 23.75 crores.
08:44 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: KKR Replicate Their Team From 2024 Season
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Kolkata Knight Riders have tried to replicate their same team from the 2024 season with couple of good buys in Viabhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi
08:39 IST, November 25th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: KKR Eye A Big Day
Updated 22:59 IST, November 25th 2024