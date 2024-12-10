Search icon
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Warn IPL Franchises With An Unheard Phil Salt Statistic | WATCH VIDEO

Published 18:54 IST, December 10th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Warn IPL Franchises With An Unheard Phil Salt Statistic | WATCH VIDEO

Royal Challengers Bengaluru acquired Phil Salt's services for Rs 11.5 crore. Salt won the IPL with KKR in the 2024 season

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Phil Salt reimagined by RCB | Image: Instagram/@royalchallengers.bengaluru

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been one of the three teams including Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings which has been a part of the IPL from the inaugural season but has never won the title. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru came pretty close to winning the title in 2016, but they failed to cross the finishing line. The Bengaluru-based franchise had a decent time in the IPL Mega Auction this year and for a change they also focussed on building a strong bowling attack.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been a franchise that has been always been known for his over-aggressive batting order. Be it Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Quinton De Kock or Tillakaratne Dilshan, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have always had a star-studded batting order at their disposal and this year is going to be no different.

RCB Release Unseen Video On Planning The Phil Salt Bid

English wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt played a massive role in the Kolkata Knight Riders winning their third IPL trophy in 2023. With just one year in KKR, Salt had become a fan favourite. The supporters of Kolkata Knight Riders, desperately wanted the franchise to retain Salt's services for the next edition of the IPL. KKR did not retain Salt and what surprised many was the fact that they did not even aggressively bid for him in the auction.

ALSO READ | 'Our relation is not to give masala': Gautam Gambhir lifts lid on his relationship with Virat Kohli

Salt who played for Delhi Capitals in 2023 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 will now don the RCB colours in 2025. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were in a dire need of a wicketkeeper who could possibly open the innings for them and there was no better choice than Salt. RCB have recently released a video where Dinesh Karthik and Mo Bopat can be seen planning for the Phil Salt bid. As per a stat discussed in the video, Salt scores 12 or more runs every second over and it might be a huge threat for other franchises.

Watch The Video Here

ALSO READ | IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad & Probable Eleven For The Next Season

The Chances Of Virat Kohli Returning As The Captain

Faf Du Plessis' association with RCB finally came to an end. Surprisingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not pick any probable captaincy contender in the mega auctions which indicates towards the fact that the franchise might reappoint Virat as their skipper. Various reports also floated around about Patidar leading the side, but as of now, there is still no official word or hint about it.

Updated 18:54 IST, December 10th 2024

