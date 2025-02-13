IPL 2025: Suspense Around Virat Kohli Ends, Rajat Patidar Appointed New Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have put an end to all the speculations around Virat Kohli and have named Rajat Patidar as their skipper for the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ). The 31-year-old player who hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh been a part of RCB's core group for a very long time. It was speculated that Virat Kohli was the frontrunner to lead the franchise in the upcoming season, but it is Patidar who has been bestowed with the leadership duties and will have the onus on himself to end Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Trophy drought.

New Era Begins For The Royal Challengers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been a side that enjoys some massive fan following. Just like the Chennai Super Kings , Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders , RCB is a team that is backed by their 12th man, their fan army. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been led by few greats of the game in the past, that includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, but nobody has been able to end Royal Challengers Bengaluru's trophy drought. Rajat will have an herculean task ahead of him, but he will hope to replicate what Smriti Mandhana did with RCB in 2024.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli too lauded Rajat Patidar with a special video message. Kohli praised Patidar for all the stellar performances that he delivered for the franchise and assured the RCB skipper that the entire team will be behind him.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Patidar for Rs. 11 crore ahead of the upcoming eighteenth season. Patidar was Royal Challengers Bengaluru's second retention after former skipper Virat Kohli. The Bengaluru-based franchise retained Kohli, Patidar and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL mega auctions.

Rajat Patidar's IPL Career In Numbers

Indore-based cricketer Rajat Patidar debuted in the IPL back in 2021. Patidar has always been a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise and has scored a total of 799 runs from 24 innings and 27 IPL matches. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain has an average of 34.74 and has scored all these runs with a strike rate of 158.85.