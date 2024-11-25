Published 10:23 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL Mega Auction Day 2 Live Streaming: How To Watch The Auction For IPL 2025 LIVE On TV & Online?
Day 2 of the IPL 2025 MEGA auction excitement begins on November 25 at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following an exciting opening day with record-breaking offers, teams are preparing for another action-packed bidding round to guarantee top-notch players for the next season.
When will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 take place?
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 will begin on Monday, November 25th. It is a two-day event as the Day 1 is over after several record moves. The event on day 2 will start at 12:30 PM Local Time [02:30 PM IST].
Where will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 take place?
The IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 will take place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
How to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 Live Telecast In India?
Fans in India can watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live via the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Tamil, Star Sports 1 HD Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels].
How to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 Live Streaming In India?
Fans in India can watch the live-streaming of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live via the JioCinema app and website.
Small Day 1 Auction Recap
- KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
- Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
- Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
- David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
- Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
- Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
- Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
- Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
- Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
Purse Remaining After Day 1 Of IPL 2025 MEGA Auction
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs. 30.65 Cr
- Mumbai Indians - Rs. 26.10 Cr
- Punjab Kings - Rs. 22.50 Cr
- Gujarat Titans - Rs. 17.50 Cr
- Rajasthan Royals - Rs. 17.35 Cr
- Chennai Super Kings - Rs. 15.60 Cr
- Lucknow Super Giants - Rs. 14.85 Cr
- Delhi Capitals - Rs. 13.80 Cr
- Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs. 10.05 Cr
- Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs. 5.15 Cr
