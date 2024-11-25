Search icon
  IPL Mega Auction Day 2 Live Streaming: How To Watch The Auction For IPL 2025 LIVE On TV & Online?

Published 10:23 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL Mega Auction Day 2 Live Streaming: How To Watch The Auction For IPL 2025 LIVE On TV & Online?

Get hold of the live streaming details for the last day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Know everything about the IPL Mega Auction Day 2 at republicworld.com.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2025 Mega Auction | Image: IPL.Com

Day 2 of the IPL 2025 MEGA auction excitement begins on November 25 at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following an exciting opening day with record-breaking offers, teams are preparing for another action-packed bidding round to guarantee top-notch players for the next season.

When will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 take place?

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2  will begin on Monday, November 25th. It is a two-day event as the Day 1 is over after several record moves. The event on day 2 will start at 12:30 PM Local Time [02:30 PM IST].

Where will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 take place?

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 will take place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live via the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Tamil, Star Sports 1 HD Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels].

How to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2  Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the live-streaming of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live via the JioCinema app and website.

Small Day 1 Auction Recap

  • KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
  • Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
  • Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
  • Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
  • David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
  • Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
  • Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
  • Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
  • Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
  • Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore

Purse Remaining After Day 1 Of IPL 2025 MEGA Auction

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs. 30.65 Cr
  • Mumbai Indians - Rs. 26.10 Cr
  • Punjab Kings - Rs. 22.50 Cr
  • Gujarat Titans - Rs. 17.50 Cr
  • Rajasthan Royals - Rs. 17.35 Cr
  • Chennai Super Kings - Rs. 15.60 Cr
  • Lucknow Super Giants - Rs. 14.85 Cr
  • Delhi Capitals - Rs. 13.80 Cr
  • Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs. 10.05 Cr
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs. 5.15 Cr

