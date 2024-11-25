IPL Mega Auction Day 2 Live Streaming: How To Watch The Auction For IPL 2025 LIVE On TV & Online?

Day 2 of the IPL 2025 MEGA auction excitement begins on November 25 at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following an exciting opening day with record-breaking offers, teams are preparing for another action-packed bidding round to guarantee top-notch players for the next season.

When will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 take place?

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 will begin on Monday, November 25th. It is a two-day event as the Day 1 is over after several record moves. The event on day 2 will start at 12:30 PM Local Time [02:30 PM IST].

Where will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 take place?

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 will take place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live via the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Tamil, Star Sports 1 HD Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels].

How to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the live-streaming of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live via the JioCinema app and website.

Small Day 1 Auction Recap

KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore

Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore

Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore

David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore

Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore

Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore

Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore

Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore

Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore

Purse Remaining After Day 1 Of IPL 2025 MEGA Auction