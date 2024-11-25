Another Humiliation For Prithvi Shaw As He Goes Unsold In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Prithvi Shaw, the talented but struggling Indian opener, faced another setback in his cricketing career as he went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite being one of the most promising young players in the country, Shaw's form and fitness issues have led to a drastic fall in his stock, causing franchises to overlook him in the bidding process.

Another setback for Prithvi Shaw

This snub comes as a significant blow to Prithvi Shaw's hopes of reviving his career, especially after being released by his previous franchise, Delhi Capitals, ahead of the auction. With this setback, Shaw's future in the IPL and international cricket remains uncertain. He was recently dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur also failed to find any takers but Washington Sundar was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction on Monday.

Also going unsold were New Zealand batting stars Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips.

South African veteran Faf du Plessis and West Indies' Rovman Powell were bought for Rs two crore and Rs 1.50 crore by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, but seasoned India batter Ajinkya Rahane went unsold.

The unsold players can find buyers later in the day during the accelerated auction if their names are given by the franchises.