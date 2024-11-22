BCCI Bans Two Big Names Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction; Sends Shockwaves Among Franchises

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped a bombshell ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction by releasing a list of bowlers with suspect actions, including two big names who have been banned from bowling.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and Shrijith Krishnan (Karnataka State Cricket Association) have been barred from bowling due to their suspect actions.

Additionally, three other bowlers, Deepak Hooda (Rajasthan Cricket Association), Saurabh Dubey (Vidarbha Cricket Association), and KC Cariappa (Cricket Association of Mizoram), have been placed in the suspect list. This comes just days before the IPL 2025 auction, which is slated to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has communicated this to the IPL franchises ahead of the auction. This move by the BCCI has sent shockwaves among the IPL franchises, who were gearing up for the auction. The banning of Manish Pandey in particular, will come as a blow to his team, as he is an experienced player who has been integral to his team's success.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also unveiled the schedules for the next three Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, providing unprecedented clarity and foresight for the coveted T20 tournament. The upcoming 2025 season will commence on March 14 (Friday) and culminate on May 25 (Sunday).

Moreover, the BCCI has announced the dates for the subsequent two seasons. The IPL 2026 season will begin on March 15 (Sunday) and conclude on May 31 (Sunday). The IPL 2027 season will start on March 14 (Sunday) and end on May 30 (Sunday).