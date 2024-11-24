Published 18:45 IST, November 24th 2024
Huge Shock At IPL 2025 Auction! Ex-Australia Cricketer David Warner Goes Unsold At Day 1
In an unexpected turn of events, former Australian cricketer David Warner went unsold in the ongoing IPL Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
David Warner | Image: IPL
In a shocking turn of events, Former Australia cricketer David Warner has went unsold in the ongoing IPL Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He has been a part of the Delhi Capitals in the previous season but was not picked when the Capitals made their list of retentions public.
[This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated]
Updated 18:45 IST, November 24th 2024