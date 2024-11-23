'You Never Know': Faf Du Plessis Ready for Surprising Twists in Upcoming 2025 IPL Mega Auction

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is just a day away, and all eyes are on Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the two-day event. Fans will be glued to their TV and streaming sets as the players go under the hammer. This year's auction is happening on a mega scale, as 577 players will be up for grabs. As the anticipation grows, former IPL star Faf Du Plessis is eager to expect the unexpected and is pumped to see what twists will happen in the upcoming few days.

Faf Du Plessis Expects The Unexpected As IPL Mega Auction Inches Close

South Africa and RCB cricketer Faf Du Plessis seems eager for the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions as he cannot wait for the event to happen and the franchises bid up for the players who will go under the hammer.

"You never know with auctions. You never know what's going to happen, so everyone is excited to see what happens on November 24. I've got no idea what's going to happen, so I'll be looking," Faf du Plessis said while speaking to ANI.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis and India's Virat Kohli in action at the IPL 2024 Eliminator match between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: BCCI

The IPL Auction will be a two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the franchises have already announced their core players as a part of its retentions. Several franchises are expected to undergo an overhaul as teams like the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the auction with a huge purse.