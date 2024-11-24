IPL 2025 Auction Round-Up: Marquee Set Sees Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer Land Big Deals, Set Records

Day one of the IPL 2024 auction saw almost all of the IPL franchises going all in for the marquee players as some of the game's elite talent was up for grabs in the IPL Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Records were made and even broken in a matter of minutes, with players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, and much more talent finding their respective homes in the Indian Premier League. Franchises broke their purses to secure the services of the cricketers. Take a look at what happened in the first half of the auction.

Marquee Set Of Players Cause A Frenzy As IPL Auction Opens With A Bang!

The proceedings for the opening day of the IPL auction started with India pacer Arshdeep Singh going up for grabs, and teams went in to secure the T20 World Cup-winning bowler. But it was the Punjab Kings who regained the star bowler's services. KKR's championship-winning skipper was the next one to go under the hammer and he was fetched by a couple of teams. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals went into a bidding war, which was then joined by PBKS while KKR opted out of the race. Iyer went on to fetch a record-setting ₹26.75 crore, which was shelled out by the Punjab Kings. But in just ten minutes, Rishabh Pant's Rs 27 crore winning bid from the Lucknow Super Giants beat Shreyas Iyer to become the most expensive purchase in IPL history. Teams naturally went above and beyond for top Indian players at the mega auction.

With cash-heavy Punjab Kings spending ₹26.75 crore on their prospective captain, Shreyas Iyer became the first player to surpass Mitchell Starc as the most expensive acquisition in the IPL. Rishabh Pant then passed the fellow Indian by luring an additional ₹25 lakh from LSG, making the total to ₹27 Crore.

As anticipated, the Delhi Capitals allowed Right To Match to repurchase Pant for Rs 20.75 crore. But LSG increased the offer to Rs 27 crore, and the former chose not to match that sum.

Marquee Set Of Players Who Went Under The Hammer At IPL Auction

Player Price Team Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Crore (RTM) Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Crore Punjab Kings Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Crore Gujarat Titans Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Crore Lucknow Super Giants Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Crore Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada ₹ 10.75 Crore Gujarat Titans Mohammed Shami ₹ 10 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad David Miller ₹ 7.50 Crore Lucknow Super Giants Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Crore Punjab Kings Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Crore Gujarat Titans Liam Livingstone ₹ 8.75 Crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru KL Rahul ₹ 14 Crore Delhi Capitals

