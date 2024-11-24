Published 08:23 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
CSK IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest CSK IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Chennai Super Kings.
IPL Retentions 2024: Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are synonymous with each other, just like Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It is safe to say that the mighty CSK are going through a transition phase. Before the start of IPL 2024, their main man, MS Dhoni stepped down as their skipper and passed on the leadership duties to young India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.
22:42 IST, November 25th 2024
That is all from Day 2
That's all from day two and the auction has officially come to an end.
22:01 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: C Andre Siddarth to CSK
C Andre Siddarth Head soff to CSK for INR 30 Lakhs
21:47 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Shreyas Gopal to Join Super Kings
CSK started the bidding for Gopal and will pick him up at the base price of INR 30L
20:22 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna to CSK
Nagarkoti and Ramakrishna have found their spots and will be a part of CSK in IPL 2025.
19:47 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nathan Ellis To Join CSK
Nathan Ellis will be joining the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, who picked him up for a price of ₹2 Cr
19:35 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: CSK Silent During Accelerated Round
CSK hasn't been picking players as the day 2 proceedings of the auction continues.
19:13 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Gurjanpeet Singh Set For CSK
Gurjanpeet Singh will be a part of the CSK model in IPL 2025
18:27 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Deepak Hooda Off To CSK For ₹1.7 CR
After LSG Stint, Deepak Hooda Jets Off To CSK For ₹1.7 CR
18:09 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mukesh Choudhary Sold To CSK
Mukesh Choudhary will be a part of the Chennai Super Kings as they pick him up for the base prize of ₹30L.
17:58 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Anshul Kamboj Sold To CSK For ₹3.4 Cr
Kamboj was quite a hot commodity as Mumbai and Chennai bid up for him. But Super Kings won the race at ₹3.4 Cr.
17:52 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Shaik Rasheed Sold TO CSK For ₹30L
Shaik Rasheed has been picked up by the Chennai Super Kings for a base prize of ₹30L.
16:52 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: CSK remains silent as Auction goes on
After going in the race for Akash Deep, CSK hasn't raised their paddle for a while.
16:27 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: CSK In the Race For Mukesh Kumar
Chennai and Punjab are seeking the services of India pacer Mukesh Kumar.
16:17 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: CSK In The Race For Deshpande
CSK and RR are in the race for Tushar Deshpande.
15:45 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Curran SOld to Chennai for 2.4 Cr
Sam Curran has been sold to the Chennai Super Kings for ₹2.4 CR.
15:44 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: CSK bids for Curran
CSK have entered the race for Sam Curran!
15:38 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Three Players Go Unsold!
Three players have went unsold in the opening moments of the IPL auction.
14:13 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: CSK's Post On India's Iconic Win Has A Kumble Connection
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings celebrated India's first win the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a special post
12:04 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: CSK's Remaining Purse
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Here's how much Chennai Super Kings can spend in the Mega Auction
10:51 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rachin Ravindra Returns
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings sign Rachin Ravindra for INR 4 crore
09:51 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: The Return Of Devon Conway
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Dad's Army retained Conway's services for INR 6.25 crore
08:50 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: The Effective Age Old Strategy
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Chennai Super Kings team management very well knows the strengths and the weaknesses of the team and hence they have tried and retained quite a few players from their previous squad
08:49 IST, November 25th 2024
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Chennai Super Kings team here at republicworld.com
