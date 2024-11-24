Published 08:29 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals Secure The Services Of Faf du Plessis
Delhi Capitals (DC) have followed a calculated approach ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction by retaining their core players. DC Squad IPL 2025: Full List of Delhi Capitals Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.
IPL Retentions 2024: Delhi Capitals, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is a franchise that has been around from the first season, but hasn't won an IPL title. Just like Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals' campaign saw some brave and individual performances in IPL 2024, but they completely misfired as an unit. Delhi finished sixth on the IPL Points table in 2024 with 7 wins and as many losses in their group stage. The Delhi Capitals got things completely wrong as they heavily relied on David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Mitchell Marsh to do the bulk of scoring. Pant anyways was making a comeback to competitive cricket after his horrific accident in December 2022. Much to everybody's surprise, Delhi played 11 different top-order in 14 games. They also used five different opening pairs which was one of the main reasons of their downfall. Delhi might've learnt their lesson from their IPL 2024 debacle and will look to make some smart buys at the auction table.
22:09 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Madhav Tiwari Goes to DC
Madhav Tiwari goes to Delhi Capitals as well for Rs.40 lakh.
22:07 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Tripurana Vijay Goes To Delhi
Tripurana Vijay Goes To Delhi Capitals for Rs.30 lakh.
21:59 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Manvanth Kumar to DC
Delhi Capitals get Manvanth Kumar for Rs.30 lakh.
21:58 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Ajay Mandal to DC
Delhi Capitals bag Ajay Mandal for Rs.30 lakh.
19:44 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC in business again
Dushmantha Chameera is sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 50 lakhs.
19:33 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Vipraj Nigam to DC
Delhi get Vipraj Nigam at the base price of Rs.50 lakhs.
18:05 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Buys Back To Back Players
After Darshan Nalkande, DC have delivered the winning bid of Rs. 50 lakhs
18:03 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Darshan Nalkande To DC
Delhi Capitals bring Darshan Nalkande on board for Rs.30 lakhs.
16:32 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Mukesh Kumar To Delhi Capitals
Mukesh Kumar Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 8 crore.
15:49 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Faf du Plessis to DC
Delhi Capitals have secured the services of Faf du Plessis for Rs.2 crore.
14:05 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC Celebrate India's Test Victory
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals share special post on Team India's historic win at Perth
11:59 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: DC's Remaining Purse
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's Delhi Capitals' remaining purse size
10:09 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Start Of The KL Rahul Era
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: KL Rahul was picked up Delhi Capitals on the first day of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
09:24 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Starc 'Steal Deal'
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals procured Aussie left-armer Mitchell Starc's services for INR 11.75 crore.
08:38 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Couple Of Great Additions For DC
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Just like every year, the Delhi Capitals have been extremely meticulous with their auction strategy and have put together a decent squad so far
08:36 IST, November 25th 2024
Delhi Capitals At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Welcome to The LIVE Blog
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is a franchise that has been around from the first season, but hasn't won an IPL title. Just like Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals' campaign saw some brave and individual performances in IPL 2024, but they completely misfired as an unit. Delhi finished sixth on the IPL Points table in 2024 with 7 wins and as many losses in their group stage.
Updated 22:09 IST, November 25th 2024