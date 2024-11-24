Published 08:21 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: Gujarat Titans' Buys - Full List of Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 auction updates, including top purchases, RTMs, and retained players here at republicworld.com
On the first day of the IPL 2025 auction, Gujarat Titans made a splash by signing nine players, with their most prized acquisition being England's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, who came with a hefty price tag. Heading into the second day of the auction, the franchise has Rs. 17.50 crore remaining in their purse, ready to further bolster their squad.
21:31 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for 2 crore
Glenn Phillips has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 2 crore
21:26 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Devdutt Padikkal sold to RCB for 2 crore
Devdutt Padikkal has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 2 crore
20:37 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for 1.10 crore
13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 1.10 Crores. He is the youngest-ever player in the history of IPL.
19:31 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jayant Yadav sold to GT for 75 lakh
Jayant Yadav has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 75 lakh
18:45 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nuwan Thushara sold to RCB for 1.6 crore
Nuwan Thushara has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 1.6 crore
18:30 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Will Jacks sold to MI for 5.75 crore
Will Jacks has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 5.75 crore
18:28 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Deepak Hooda sold to CSK for 1.7 crore
Deepak Hooda has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 1.7 crore
18:26 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Tim David sold to RCB for 3 crore
Tim David has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 crore
18:13 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Zeeshan Ansari sold to SRH for 40 lakh
Zeeshan Ansari has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 40 lakh
18:09 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Arshad Khan sold to GT for 1.3 crore
Arshad Khan has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 1.3 crore
18:08 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mukesh Choudhary sold to CSK for 30 lakh
Mukesh Choudhary has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 30 lakh
18:07 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Gurnoor Brar sold to GT for 1.30 crore
Gurnoor Brar has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 1.30 crore
18:06 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Swapnil Singh sold to RCB for 50 lakh
Swapnil Singh has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 50 lakh
16:49 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Allah Ghazanfar sold to MI for 4.8 lakh
Allah Ghazanfar has been sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 4.8 lakh
16:41 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Lockie Ferguson goes to PBKS for 2 crore
Lockie Ferguson has been sold to Punjab Kings for INR 2 crore
16:37 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Deepak Chahar sold to MI for 9.25 crore
Deepak Chahar has been sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 9.25 crore
16:33 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mukesh Kumar sold to DC for 8 crore
Mukesh Kumar has been sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 8 crore. Punjab Kings were in the race but DC enabled RTM to buy Mukesh for the big price tag.
16:20 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Tushar Deshpande sold to RR for 6.5 crore
Tushar Deshpande has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.5 crore
16:14 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Josh Inglis sold to PBKS for 2.6 crore
Australian player Josh Inglis has been sold to Punjab Kings for INR 2.6 crore
16:01 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nitish Rana sold to RR for 4.2 crore
Indian batter Nitish Rana has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 4.2 crore
15:56 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Krunal Pandya goes to RCB for 5.75 crore
Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 5.75 crore
15:53 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Marco Jansen sold to PBKS for 7 crore
South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has been sold to Punjab Kings for 7 crore
15:47 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sam Curran bought by CSK for 2.4 crore
England all-rounder Sam Curran has been bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 2.4 crore.
15:43 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Washington Sundar sold to GT for 3.2 crore
Washington Sundar has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 3.2 crore
15:42 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Faf du Plessis sold to DC for 2 crore
Faf du Plessis has been sold to Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs. 2 crore.
14:15 IST, November 25th 2024
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: 'Perth-Fect', say GT On India's Win
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans include their new recruit Mohammed Siraj in their post that celebrates India's victory at Perth
12:05 IST, November 25th 2024
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: GT's Remaining Purse
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Here's how much more money Gujarat Titans can spend
10:56 IST, November 25th 2024
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Kagiso Rabada Moves To GT
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans signed Kagiso Rabada for INR 10.75 crore
09:52 IST, November 25th 2024
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jos The Boss Goes to GT
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Former Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman and English white-ball skipper Jos Buttler was picked up by the Gujarat Titans.
08:52 IST, November 25th 2024
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: One Of The Busiest Teams On The Table
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Titans were very active on the auction table and they made some great additions to their squad
08:51 IST, November 25th 2024
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Gujarat Titans team here at republicworld.com
