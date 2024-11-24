Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:21 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: Gujarat Titans' Buys - Full List of Sold And Unsold Players

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 auction updates, including top purchases, RTMs, and retained players here at republicworld.com

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction | Image: Republic World
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for 2 crore
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Devdutt Padikkal sold to RCB for 2 crore
IPL 2025 Auction Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for 1.10 crore

Live Blog

On the first day of the IPL 2025 auction, Gujarat Titans made a splash by signing nine players, with their most prized acquisition being England's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, who came with a hefty price tag. Heading into the second day of the auction, the franchise has Rs. 17.50 crore remaining in their purse, ready to further bolster their squad.

  • Listen to this article
21:31 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for 2 crore

Glenn Phillips has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 2 crore

21:26 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Devdutt Padikkal sold to RCB for 2 crore

Devdutt Padikkal has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 2 crore

20:37 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for 1.10 crore

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 1.10 Crores. He is the youngest-ever player in the history of IPL. 

19:31 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jayant Yadav sold to GT for 75 lakh

Jayant Yadav has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 75 lakh

18:45 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nuwan Thushara sold to RCB for 1.6 crore

Nuwan Thushara has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 1.6 crore

18:30 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Will Jacks sold to MI for 5.75 crore

Will Jacks has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 5.75 crore

18:28 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Deepak Hooda sold to CSK for 1.7 crore

Deepak Hooda has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 1.7 crore

18:26 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Tim David sold to RCB for 3 crore

Tim David has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 crore

18:13 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Zeeshan Ansari sold to SRH for 40 lakh

Zeeshan Ansari has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 40 lakh

18:09 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Arshad Khan sold to GT for 1.3 crore

Arshad Khan has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 1.3 crore

18:08 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mukesh Choudhary sold to CSK for 30 lakh

Mukesh Choudhary has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for 30 lakh

18:07 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Gurnoor Brar sold to GT for 1.30 crore

Gurnoor Brar has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 1.30 crore

18:06 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Swapnil Singh sold to RCB for 50 lakh

Swapnil Singh has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 50 lakh

16:49 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Allah Ghazanfar sold to MI for 4.8 lakh

Allah Ghazanfar has been sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 4.8 lakh

16:41 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Lockie Ferguson goes to PBKS for 2 crore

Lockie Ferguson has been sold to Punjab Kings for INR 2 crore

16:37 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Deepak Chahar sold to MI for 9.25 crore

Deepak Chahar has been sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 9.25 crore

16:33 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Mukesh Kumar sold to DC for 8 crore

Mukesh Kumar has been sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 8 crore. Punjab Kings were in the race but DC enabled RTM to buy Mukesh for the big price tag.

16:20 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Tushar Deshpande sold to RR for 6.5 crore

Tushar Deshpande has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.5 crore

16:14 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Josh Inglis sold to PBKS for 2.6 crore

Australian player Josh Inglis has been sold to Punjab Kings for INR 2.6 crore

16:01 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Nitish Rana sold to RR for 4.2 crore

Indian batter Nitish Rana has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 4.2 crore

15:56 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Krunal Pandya goes to RCB for 5.75 crore

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 5.75 crore

15:53 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Marco Jansen sold to PBKS for 7 crore

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has been sold to Punjab Kings for 7 crore

15:47 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sam Curran bought by CSK for 2.4 crore

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 2.4 crore. 

15:43 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Washington Sundar sold to GT for 3.2 crore

Washington Sundar has been sold to Gujarat Titans for 3.2 crore

15:42 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Auction Live: Faf du Plessis sold to DC for 2 crore

Faf du Plessis has been sold to Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs. 2 crore. 

14:15 IST, November 25th 2024

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: 'Perth-Fect', say GT On India's Win

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans include their new recruit Mohammed Siraj in their post that celebrates India's victory at Perth

12:05 IST, November 25th 2024

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: GT's Remaining Purse

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Here's how much more money Gujarat Titans can spend

10:56 IST, November 25th 2024

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Kagiso Rabada Moves To GT

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans signed Kagiso Rabada for INR 10.75 crore

09:52 IST, November 25th 2024

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jos The Boss Goes to GT

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates:  Former Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman and English white-ball skipper Jos Buttler was picked up by the Gujarat Titans.

08:52 IST, November 25th 2024

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: One Of The Busiest Teams On The Table

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Titans were very active on the auction table and they made some great additions to their squad

08:51 IST, November 25th 2024

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Gujarat Titans team here at republicworld.com

