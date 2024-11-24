IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: Gujarat Titans' Buys - Full List of Sold And Unsold Players

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction | Image: Republic World

On the first day of the IPL 2025 auction, Gujarat Titans made a splash by signing nine players, with their most prized acquisition being England's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, who came with a hefty price tag. Heading into the second day of the auction, the franchise has Rs. 17.50 crore remaining in their purse, ready to further bolster their squad.