Published 08:20 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Lucknow Super Giants Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
LSG IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest LSG IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Lucknow Super Giants.
IPL Retentions 2024: Lucknow Super Giants is a franchise which is just three-year old into the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). If all the three seasons are to compared, then LSG had more highs than lows. Lucknow Super Giants under mentor Gautam Gambhir finished on the third place in the 2022 and the 2023 season. They were touted as one of the contenders to lift the trophy in both these seasons, but they somehow made the mess of their opportunities.
22:42 IST, November 25th 2024
That's all from Day 2
That's all from day two and the auction has officially come to an end.
21:51 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Kulkarni returns to LSG
Arshin Kulkarni will be returning to LSG
21:48 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Hangargekar off to LSG
Hangargekar will be joining LSG at INR 30L
20:17 IST, November 25th 2024
Yuvraj Chaudhary off to LSG
Yuvraj Choudhary has been picked up by LSG at his base price of ₹30L
19:55 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Prince Yadav To LSG
LSG has roped in Prince Yadav at the base price of ₹30L.
19:49 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: LSG Rope In Shamar Joseph via RTM
While MI initially picked up Shamar Joseph, LSG exercised the RTM. Surprisingly, Mumbai did not out a final bid, and LSG can have Shamar for ₹75L.
19:11 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Akash Singh Off TO LSG
Akash Singh will be jumping ships from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants at a base prize of ₹30L
18:23 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Shahbaz Ahmed Heading To LSG for ₹2.4 Cr
Shahbaz Ahmed Is Officially Heading To LSG for ₹2.4 Cr.
18:14 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Digvesh Singh Also Roped In!
Digvesh Singh also sold to LSG for a base prize of ₹30L
18:14 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: M. Siddharth Sold to Lucknow
M. Siddharth has been sold to LSG for ₹75L
17:53 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Himmat Singh Picked Up By LSG
Himmat Singh has been picked up by LSG at a base prize of ₹30L.
16:40 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Akash Deep sold to LSG
Akash Deep sold to LSG for 8 CR INR.
16:40 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: LSG bid for Akash Deep
LSG bid for Akash Deep, the bidding war is on.
16:37 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB
Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB.
16:25 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: LSG show interest in Bhuvneshwar Kumar
LSG show interest in Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
16:23 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Auction is underway
Auction is underway.
15:46 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: LSG's Special Post For India
12:06 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: LSG's Remaining Purse
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Here's how much money record bidders Lucknow Super Giants can spend
11:24 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: The Big David Miller Move
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants have solidified their middle order even further by picking David Miller
10:59 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Virat Kohli Predicts Rishabh Pant's Future
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: India stalwart Virat Kohli, while batting at the Optus Stadium in Perth had predicted that Rishabh Pant will be sold for a big amount in IPL Mega Auction and it turned out to be true.
10:57 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: The Historic Rishabh Pant Bid
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants created history at the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions by picking up the costliest player of all time, Rishabh Pant
09:54 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: The End Of The KL Rahul Era
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants have put an end to their association with KL Rahul.
08:57 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: The Biggest Bidders
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants spent a lot of money on the auction table and also registered the highest-ever bid in the history of IPL
08:54 IST, November 25th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Lucknow Super Giants team here at republicworld.com
Updated 22:42 IST, November 25th 2024