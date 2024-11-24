Published 08:24 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Highlights: MI Sign Ryan Rickelton For 1 Crore
MI IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: Get the latest MI IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Mumbai Indians.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Live Blog
IPL Retentions 2024: Mumbai Indians, alongside Chennai Super Kings are the most successful IPL franchise. Both MI and CSK have five IPL trophies each and just need one successful campaign to be called the team with most Indian Premier League title. Mumbai had a horror IPL 2024, a season that they'll like to forget. Mumbai Indians had to bear the backlash of the fans after they replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the skipper of their side.
- Listen to this article
22:39 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Vignesh Puthur to MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Vignesh Puthur goes to MI at his Rs. 30 lakhs base price
22:38 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Lizaad Williams to MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Lizaad Williams joins MI for Rs. 75 lakhs
22:37 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Arjun Tendulkar Signed
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Arjun Tendulkar signed in the accelerated round! This is interesting from MI
22:07 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Bevon Jacobs to MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Bevon Jacobs, the uncapped New Zealand batter, heads to MI at base price of Rs. 30 lakh
21:56 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Arjun Tendulkar Snubbed
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Arjun Tendulkar is not picked by MI this time around.
19:47 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: MI Miss Out on Shamar Joseph
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Shamar Joseph goes to MI for Rs. 75 lakhs but LSG play their RTM card and MI surprisingly don't increase the bid! LSG snare him.
19:18 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mitchell Santner to MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: This could be a steal deal. MI get Santner at his Rs. 2 crore base price!
19:10 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Ashwani Kumar to MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Ashwani Kumar joins MI at his base price of Rs. 30 lakhs
18:30 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Will Jacks to MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: A steal of a buy for MI who get Will Jacks for Rs. 5.75 crore
17:04 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Allah Ghazanfar Heads to MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: MI have outbid Kolkata Knight Riders to snap up the service of Afghani spin sensation Allah Ghazanfar for a whopping price of 4.80 Crore.
16:38 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: MI Give Deepak Chahar Huge Pay Day
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mumbai Indians outlasted bid from Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings to rope in the services of Deepak Chahar 9.25 Crore.
16:28 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: MI Lose Out On Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: MI went to the wire to snap up Bhuvneshwar Kumar by bidding as high as 10.25 Crore for the pacer. But, Royal Challengers Bengaluru came in late and bid 10.75 to snap up Bhuvi.
16:23 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: No Coetzee For MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians have not shown interest in buying back their Proteas pacer Gerald Coetzee and he is sold to Gujarat Titans for 2.40 Crore.
16:16 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Action Resumes
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: The quick break is over, as the Action resumes at the auction.
16:03 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Ryan Rickelton is Mumbai bound
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mumbai Indians have their first buy of Day 2 as they've snapped up the services of South African batter Ryan Rickelton at a base price of just 1.00 Crore.
15:54 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mumbai Lose Jansen To Punjab
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mumbai Indians showed interest in signing Marco Jansen and bid for the South African but Punjab Kings outlasted all the challenges and roped in Jansen's service for 7 Crore.
15:41 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Du Plessis heads to Delhi
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: The set of international batters popped up many surprises as Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Aggarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Glenn Phillips have all gone unsold at the auction. Faf du Plessis has been sold to Delhi Capitals while Rovman Powell sold to Kolkata Knight Riders, both on base price.
15:34 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians Auction Day 2 Live: Action underway in Jeddah
Mumbai Indians Auction Day 2 Live: The bidding war is underway in Jeddah as teams look to finalise their slots.
15:26 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live: Moments Away From Start
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live: In a few moment's time, Day 2 of the IPL Auction will be underway,
15:14 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live: MI's squad till now
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live: Here is the Mumbai Indians squad entering into Day 2 of the Mega Auction.
15:06 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live Updates: MI expected to be busy
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live Updates: Mumbai Indians only bought four players in the Day 1 of Auction and they are expected to be extremely busy on Day 2.
14:11 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: 'Simply Lovely': Say MI On Team India's Special Win
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians share a rare statistic to celebrate Team India's win at the Optus Stadium, Perth
12:03 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: MI's Remaining Purse
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's how much Mumbai Indians can spend on the second day of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
10:26 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Boult returns To Mumbai Indians
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians delivered what the fans had asked for. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult returns to Mumbai Indians
09:48 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: MI Part Ways With Ishan Kishan
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians and Ishan Kishan have gone separate ways. The wicketkeeper-batsman was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad
08:48 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Touch and Go For Mumbai
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians made some great purchases at the auction table that supports their core pretty well
22:46 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Mumbai Indians team here at republicworld.com
Updated 22:42 IST, November 25th 2024