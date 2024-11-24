Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:24 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Highlights: MI Sign Ryan Rickelton For 1 Crore

MI IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: Get the latest MI IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Mumbai Indians.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai Indians at IPL 2025 Auction | Image: Republic World
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Vignesh Puthur to MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Lizaad Williams to MI
Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Arjun Tendulkar Signed

Live Blog

IPL Retentions 2024: Mumbai Indians, alongside Chennai Super Kings are the most successful IPL franchise. Both MI and CSK have five IPL trophies each and just need one successful campaign to be called the team with most Indian Premier League title. Mumbai had a horror IPL 2024, a season that they'll like to forget. Mumbai Indians had to bear the backlash of the fans after they replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the skipper of their side.

  • Listen to this article
22:39 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Vignesh Puthur to MI

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Vignesh Puthur goes to MI at his Rs. 30 lakhs base price

22:38 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Lizaad Williams to MI

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Lizaad Williams joins MI for Rs. 75 lakhs

22:37 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Arjun Tendulkar Signed

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Arjun Tendulkar signed in the accelerated round! This is interesting from MI

22:07 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Bevon Jacobs to MI

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Bevon Jacobs, the uncapped New Zealand batter, heads to MI at base price of Rs. 30 lakh

21:56 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Arjun Tendulkar Snubbed

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Arjun Tendulkar is not picked by MI this time around.

19:47 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: MI Miss Out on Shamar Joseph

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live:  Shamar Joseph goes to MI for Rs. 75 lakhs but LSG play their RTM card and MI surprisingly don't increase the bid! LSG snare him.

19:18 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mitchell Santner to MI

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: This could be a steal deal. MI get Santner at his Rs. 2 crore base price!

19:10 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Ashwani Kumar to MI

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Ashwani Kumar joins MI at his base price of Rs. 30 lakhs

18:30 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Will Jacks to MI

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: A steal of a buy for MI who get Will Jacks for Rs. 5.75 crore

17:04 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Allah Ghazanfar Heads to MI

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: MI have outbid Kolkata Knight Riders to snap up the service of Afghani spin sensation Allah Ghazanfar for a whopping price of 4.80 Crore.  

16:38 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: MI Give Deepak Chahar Huge Pay Day

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mumbai Indians outlasted bid from Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings to rope in the services of Deepak Chahar 9.25 Crore. 

16:28 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: MI Lose Out On Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: MI went to the wire to snap up Bhuvneshwar Kumar by bidding as high as 10.25 Crore for the pacer. But, Royal Challengers Bengaluru came in late and bid 10.75 to snap up Bhuvi.

16:23 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: No Coetzee For MI

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians have not shown interest in buying back their Proteas pacer Gerald Coetzee and he is sold to Gujarat Titans for 2.40 Crore. 

16:16 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Action Resumes

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates: The quick break is over, as the Action resumes at the auction. 

16:03 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Ryan Rickelton is Mumbai bound

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mumbai Indians have their first buy of Day 2 as they've snapped up the services of South African batter Ryan Rickelton at a base price of just 1.00 Crore. 

15:54 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mumbai Lose Jansen To Punjab

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Mumbai Indians showed interest in signing Marco Jansen and bid for the South African but Punjab Kings outlasted all the challenges and roped in Jansen's service for 7 Crore. 

15:41 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Du Plessis heads to Delhi

Mumbai Indians IPL Auction Day 2 Live: The set of international batters popped up many surprises as Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Aggarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Glenn Phillips have all gone unsold at the auction. Faf du Plessis has been sold to Delhi Capitals while Rovman Powell sold to Kolkata Knight Riders, both on base price. 

15:34 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians Auction Day 2 Live: Action underway in Jeddah

Mumbai Indians Auction Day 2 Live: The bidding war is underway in Jeddah as teams look to finalise their slots. 

15:26 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live: Moments Away From Start

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live: In a few moment's time, Day 2 of the IPL Auction will be underway, 

15:14 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live: MI's squad till now

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live: Here is the Mumbai Indians squad entering into Day 2 of the Mega Auction. 

15:06 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live Updates: MI expected to be busy

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction Live Updates: Mumbai Indians only bought four players in the Day 1 of Auction and they are expected to be extremely busy on Day 2. 

14:11 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: 'Simply Lovely': Say MI On Team India's Special Win

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates:  Mumbai Indians share a rare statistic to celebrate Team India's win at the Optus Stadium, Perth

12:03 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: MI's Remaining Purse

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's how much Mumbai Indians can spend on the second day of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

10:26 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Boult returns To Mumbai Indians

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians delivered what the fans had asked for. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult returns to Mumbai Indians

09:48 IST, November 25th 2024

Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: MI Part Ways With Ishan Kishan

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians and Ishan Kishan have gone separate ways. The wicketkeeper-batsman was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad

08:48 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Touch and Go For Mumbai

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians made some great purchases at the auction table that supports their core pretty well

22:46 IST, November 24th 2024

Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!

Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Mumbai Indians team here at republicworld.com

Updated 22:42 IST, November 25th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.