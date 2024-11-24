IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Highlights: MI Sign Ryan Rickelton For 1 Crore

Mumbai Indians at IPL 2025 Auction | Image: Republic World

IPL Retentions 2024: Mumbai Indians, alongside Chennai Super Kings are the most successful IPL franchise. Both MI and CSK have five IPL trophies each and just need one successful campaign to be called the team with most Indian Premier League title. Mumbai had a horror IPL 2024, a season that they'll like to forget. Mumbai Indians had to bear the backlash of the fans after they replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the skipper of their side.