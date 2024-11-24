Published 08:28 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: PBKS Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are preparing for IPL 2025 by retaining their key players. PBKS Squad IPL 2025: Full List of Punjab Kings Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Live Blog
Captaincy is once again going to be a key question mark linked with Punjab after the retirement of Shikhar Dhawan. In Dhawan's absence, Sam Curran led the Kings last season but entering mega Auction in IPL 2025, the Kings will be searching for a long term leader. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant , Steve Smith have all been linked with the Punjab Kings leadership role.
- Listen to this article
19:55 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024, Live Updates: PBKS Get Musheer Khan
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024, Live Updates: Punjab seal a steal deal by acquiring Musheer Khan for INR 30 Lakh
19:50 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Lose Nathan Ellis To Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings outsmart Punjab Kings to procure Nathan Ellis's services for INR 2 crore
19:32 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS pick Serial Six Hitter
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Premier League fame Priyansh Arya goes to Punjab Kings for INR 3.80 Crore
18:34 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Lose Bidding War To RCB
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB pick Will Jack for INR 5.25 crore
18:29 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab In a Bidding War With Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings are battling it out with Mumbai Indians to procure the services of Will Jacks
18:16 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Marcus Stoinis Sends Out Message For Fans
14:10 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS Salute Team India
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings celebrate Team India's win with a special post
12:02 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS' Remaining Purse
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's how much money more Punjab Kings can spend
09:44 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Back To Where He Belongs
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh has been retained by PBKS for the IPL 2025 season
08:46 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A Great Side In The Making
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings had the biggest purse before entering the IPL Auction and they have made the best use of it on Day 1
08:28 IST, November 25th 2024
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS Aims to Leverage the Panel's Wit on Day 2
Punjab Kings will look to make the most of the mega auction on Day 2, as the panel's wit could be crucial for the team in the upcoming competition.
Updated 22:59 IST, November 25th 2024