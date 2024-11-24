Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:28 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: PBKS Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are preparing for IPL 2025 by retaining their key players. PBKS Squad IPL 2025: Full List of Punjab Kings Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: PBKS Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys, Sold & Unsold Players | Image: Republic
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024, Live Updates: PBKS Get Musheer Khan
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Lose Nathan Ellis To Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS pick Serial Six Hitter

Live Blog

Captaincy is once again going to be a key question mark linked with Punjab after the retirement of Shikhar Dhawan. In Dhawan's absence, Sam Curran led the Kings last season but entering mega Auction in IPL 2025, the Kings will be searching for a long term leader. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant , Steve Smith have all been linked with the Punjab Kings leadership role.

19:55 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024, Live Updates: PBKS Get Musheer Khan

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024, Live Updates: Punjab seal a steal deal by acquiring Musheer Khan for INR 30 Lakh

19:50 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Lose Nathan Ellis To Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings outsmart Punjab Kings to procure Nathan Ellis's services for INR 2 crore

19:32 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS pick Serial Six Hitter

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Premier League fame Priyansh Arya goes to Punjab Kings for INR 3.80 Crore

18:34 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Lose Bidding War To RCB

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB pick Will Jack for INR 5.25 crore

18:29 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab In a Bidding War With Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings are battling it out with Mumbai Indians to procure the services of Will Jacks

18:16 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Marcus Stoinis Sends Out Message For Fans

14:10 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS Salute Team India

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates:  Punjab Kings celebrate Team India's win with a special post

12:02 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS' Remaining Purse

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's how much money more Punjab Kings can spend

10:19 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Ganguly And Ponting Share Light-Hearted Moment

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings posted an iconic image on their social media which shows Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly share a moment during the IPL Mega Auction.

09:44 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Back To Where He Belongs

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh has been retained by PBKS for the IPL 2025 season

08:46 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A Great Side In The Making

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings had the biggest purse before entering the IPL Auction and they have made the best use of it on Day 1

08:28 IST, November 25th 2024

Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS Aims to Leverage the Panel's Wit on Day 2

Punjab Kings will look to make the most of the mega auction on Day 2, as the panel's wit could be crucial for the team in the upcoming competition. 

Updated 22:59 IST, November 25th 2024

