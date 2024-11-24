Published 08:26 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals Win The Bid To Sign Vaibhav Suryavanshi
RR IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest RR IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Rajasthan Royals.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Live Blog
IPL Retentions 2024: The inaugural champions of the coveted IPL crown, Rajasthan Royals are still longing for their second IPL title. It has been sixteen years since Rajasthan replicated their heroics of the 2008 season. The Royals looked like an invincible side in the 2024 season under their regular skipper Sanju Samson, but they lost four consecutive games towards the tournament’s business end, which dented their hopes of claiming a berth in Qualifier 1. They locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator who had the momentum on their side and had won six consecutive games to qualify. Rajasthan absolutely outplayed Bengaluru and eliminated them from the tournament, but soon they met Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 and were outplayed. The Royals are a settled unit as compared to many and their season will largely depend upon how they go about things at the auction table.
- Listen to this article
22:45 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Ashok Sharma Goes To RR
Ashok Sharma sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs.30 lakh
22:43 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Kunal Rathore to DC
Kunal Rathore sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh.
21:57 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR gets Kwena Maphaka for Rs.1.1 crore
Rajasthan Royals have acquired the services of South African Kwena Maphaka for Rs.1.1 crore.
20:33 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR win the bid for Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals won the bid to sign Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who got sold at Rs. 1.1 crore. At 13, he will be youngest to grace the field in the IPL.
19:07 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Yudhvir Singh To RR
RR acquire the service of Yudhvir Singh for Rs. 3 lakh
16:20 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Tushar Deshpande sold to RR
Tushar Deshpande sold to RR for 6 Crore 50 Lakhs.
16:19 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR bid for Tushar Deshpande
RR bid for Tushar Deshpande as the war is on.
16:17 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Rana sold to Royals
For 4 Crore and 20 Lakhs, Nitish Rana is sold to RR.
16:00 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR show interest in Nitish Rana
RR show interest in Nitish Rana. Bid is on.
15:58 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Krunal Pandya sold to RR
Krunal is RR player now for 5.75 INR.
15:56 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR shows interest in Krunal Pandya
RR shows interest in Krunal Pandya. The bidding war is on.
15:52 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Auction is on!
Auction is underway.
15:45 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Royals Celebrate India's Test victory in Australia
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals share special post on Team India's iconic victory at Perth
11:57 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR's Remaining Purse
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's an update about Rajasthan's remaining purse.
10:08 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Archer Reunites With The Royals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajastha Royals picked up Jofra Archer for INR 12.50 Crore
09:39 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Bid Goodbye To Buttler And Yuzi
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: With Yuzvendra Chahal going to Punjab and Jos Buttler being signed by Gujarat, the journey of these two RR icons comes to a close with the franchise.
09:20 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Rahul Dravid And Sourav Ganguly's Reunion
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals have shared a heart-warming video on their social media account which showcases Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly meeting each other during Day 1 of IPL Mega Auction.
08:33 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: A Crucial Day For The Royals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan did have a very hush hush day at the auction table, but they might eye few crucial additions to their squad on the second day of the mega auction
08:26 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR Intend Royal Dominance!
IPL Retentions 2024: The inaugural champions of the coveted IPL crown, Rajasthan Royals are still longing for their second IPL title. It has been sixteen years since Rajasthan replicated their heroics of the 2008 season. The Royals looked like an invincible side in the 2024 season under their regular skipper Sanju Samson, but they lost four consecutive games towards the tournament’s business end, which dented their hopes of claiming a berth in Qualifier 1.
Updated 22:46 IST, November 25th 2024