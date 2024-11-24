IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals Win The Bid To Sign Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: RR Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys, Sold & Unsold Players | Image: Republic

IPL Retentions 2024: The inaugural champions of the coveted IPL crown, Rajasthan Royals are still longing for their second IPL title. It has been sixteen years since Rajasthan replicated their heroics of the 2008 season. The Royals looked like an invincible side in the 2024 season under their regular skipper Sanju Samson, but they lost four consecutive games towards the tournament’s business end, which dented their hopes of claiming a berth in Qualifier 1. They locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator who had the momentum on their side and had won six consecutive games to qualify. Rajasthan absolutely outplayed Bengaluru and eliminated them from the tournament, but soon they met Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 and were outplayed. The Royals are a settled unit as compared to many and their season will largely depend upon how they go about things at the auction table.