Published 08:19 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
SRH IPL 2025 Mega Auction Highlights: Get the latest SRH IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- SportFit
Live Blog
IPL Retentions 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, under ODI World Cup winning skipper Pat Cummins looked like a different outfit altogether. SRH played some aggressive brand of cricket which was rare in IPL cricket. The bulk of their scoring was done by their top order batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. It was SRH's brute and powerful batting display that outplayed the opposition on many occasions.
21:55 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sachin Baby to SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sachin Baby to heads to SRH in the accelerated auction
20:01 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: SRH Get Aniket Verma
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: SRH get Aniket Verma in at 30 lakh.
19:41 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: SRH Get Kamindu Mendis
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: SRH sign Kamindu Mendis at his base price of Rs. 75 lakhs.
19:40 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Brydon Carse joins SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Brydon Carse joins the team at base price of Rs. 1 crore
19:19 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: No Bids Yet
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: SRH now laying low in the auction. Will they bid big on someone?
18:32 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Zeeshan Ansari to SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: UP legspinner goes to SRH for Rs. 40 lakhs
16:05 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Inglis Sold To PBKS
SRH miss out on Josh Inglis as PBKS get him for 2.60 Cr.
16:04 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sunrisers Going For Josh Inglis
The Sunrisers Hyderabad are going for Josh Inglis as they go against Punjab in a bidding war.
15:50 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Marco Jansen Sold To PBKS
Marco Jansen is sold to Punjab Kings.
14:47 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: 'Done & Dusted', say SRH On India's Win
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrated India's win with special Instagram post
12:09 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: SRH's Remaining Purse
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's how much more money Sunrisers Hyderabad can spend on the second day of IPL Mega Auction
11:38 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Adam Zampa Signed By SRH
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Pat Cummins' compatriot Adam Zampa to add more firepower to their spin bowling department
11:37 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Simarjeet Singh Goes To SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad roped in Simarjeet Singh to bolster their bowling lineup
09:58 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Ishan Kishan Moves To SRH
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan has moved out of Mumbai Indians and now he joins the runners up of 2024 IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad
09:02 IST, November 25th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: SRH to hunt for bowlers
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting looks very solid, they jut need to look for good bowlers
22:56 IST, November 24th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Sunrisers Hyderabad team here at republicworld.com
Updated 22:43 IST, November 25th 2024