IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals' Full Squad & Predicted Playing Eleven For The Next Season

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: The inaugural champions of the coveted IPL crown, Rajasthan Royals are still longing for their second IPL title. It has been sixteen years since Rajasthan replicated their heroics of the 2008 season. The Royals looked like an invincible side in the 2024 season under their regular skipper Sanju Samson, but they lost four consecutive games towards the tournament’s business end, which dented their hopes of claiming a berth in Qualifier 1.

They locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator who had the momentum on their side and had won six consecutive games to qualify. Rajasthan absolutely outplayed Bengaluru and eliminated them from the tournament, but soon they met Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 and were outplayed. The Royals are a settled unit as compared to many and their season will largely depend upon how they go about things at the auction table.

Rajasthan Royals' Retentions Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals' Full Squad After IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Rajasthan Royals Squad | Image: REPUBLIC

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore.

Rajasthan Royals' Probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

A Tale Of Two Halves