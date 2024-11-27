IPL Auction Rigged by CSK; Lalit Modi Levels Serious Accusations Against N Srinivasan

In a stunning revelation, Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has made serious allegations of auction rigging involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and its former owner N Srinivasan. Modi, who created the world's most lucrative and followed cricket league, spoke candidly about the power struggles within the BCCI and his bitter feud with its former president Srinivasan.

CSK owner rigged IPL auction, says Lalit Modi

Speaking to YouTuber Raj Shamani, Lalit Modi revealed details that could shake the foundations of the IPL’s integrity. According to Modi, the 2011 IPL auction saw a rigging incident orchestrated to ensure that English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was signed by CSK, no matter the cost. Modi claimed that all franchises were instructed not to bid for Flintoff because Srinivasan, who owned CSK through India Cements, was determined to have him in the squad.

"Yes, we did it [bid rigging]. Every franchise knew about it. We told everybody not to bid for Flintoff because Srinivasan wanted him," Modi said. The former IPL commissioner further described Srinivasan as a "thorn" to the league due to his apparent disdain for the IPL's success. "He didn’t like IPL and thought it would fail," Modi added, suggesting that Srinivasan’s attitude towards the league was one of resistance and sabotage from the very beginning.

The revelations about the auction rigging are only a small part compared to accusations of influencing umpires to give decisions in favour of CSK. "He started changing the umpires and putting Chennai umpires on CSK games. It was an issue for me. That's direct fixing," Lalit Modi accused, pointing to what he saw as a clear case of match-fixing, facilitated by controlling crucial elements like umpiring.