IPL MEGA Auction 2025: 3 Teams That Might Break the Bank For Jos Buttler

The IPL mega auction for the 2025 season is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With a total of 1,574 players initially registered, teams will vie for 204 available slots, including 70 for overseas players, marking a crucial moment in shaping their future squads as IPL is the biggest cricket T20 competition around the whole world. This time, the MEGA auction is quite special given the fact that several top teams are looking for a fresh face to captain their squad.

With top teams, include Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). These teams will be keen to buy the best player to captain their sides.

Jos Buttler is easily going to be one of the players to watch out in the auction and several teams might go on a bidding war for the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman, who hails from England and brings a lot of experience as the IPL 2025 approaches.

Since his 2011 entry, Jos Buttler has been among the best T20I batsman. Having scored 3,389 runs across 129 games, he has a best score of 101 not out. With an amazing 35.67 batting average, Buttler emphasises his consistency and influence in the style. Apart from his batting ability, he has been a wicketkeeper with 13 stumpings and 74 catches. England's T20 cricket depends much on his powerful hitting and leadership.

How has Jos Buttler fared in the IPL?

With a career total of 3,582 runs in 107 matches with a top score of 124 and an amazing average of 38.11, Jos Buttler has become somewhat well-known in the IPL. He played 11 matches in IPL 2024, averaging 39.89 and including two centuries, a season-best unbeaten 107. Over his career, his strike rate is 147.53; accompanied with 355 fours and 161 sixes. Buttler made one stumping and 55 catches on the field as well. Especially, his performance in 2022 was exceptional; he averaged 57.53 with 863 runs.

Teams that can break the bank for Jos Buttler in the IPL 2025 MEGA Auction

RCB: Jos Buttler might make a big money move to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They need a good opener or wicketkeeper, particularly as they look for a new skipper.

GT: The Gujarat Titans may also consider investing substantially on Jos Buttler, whose explosive batting and leadership skills might greatly improve their team's competitiveness in the IPL.