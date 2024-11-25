Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:44 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Day 2 Highlights: 182 Players Sold, 639 Crore Spent As Auction Ends

IPL Mega Auction 2025 live updates Full List of Players, Teams, Live Updates & Who Will Be the Most Expensive Player Bought? Discover which players were sold for the highest prices and more at republicworld.com .

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL Mega Auction Live Updates | Image: Republic
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: The two-day auction concludes
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arjun Tendulkar sold to MI for 30 lakh
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane To Kolkata Knight Riders

Live Blog

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Get live updates on the Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction. Find out which players commanded the highest bids, identify unsold players, and view the complete list of acquisitions by teams. As the Day 2 of the event is underway, franchises intend to go all in for top stars.

  • Listen to this article
22:44 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: The two-day auction concludes

The IPL 2025 mega auction has finally ended with 182 players sold and 639.15 crore spent by 10 franchises.  

22:37 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arjun Tendulkar sold to MI for 30 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 30 lakh

21:47 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane To Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders buy Ajinkya Rahane

21:45 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Moeen Ali to KKR

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Moeen Ali sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 2 crore

21:44 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Umran Malik Goes to KKR

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Umran Malik sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 Lakh

21:43 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arjun Tendulkar Unsold

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arjun Tendulkar remains unsold

21:41 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Padikkal Goes To RCB

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Devdutt Padikkal goes to RCB for INR 2 Crore

20:33 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The Youngest Ever IPL Player

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: At the age of 13 years, Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest-ever player to be picked in the Auction for INR 1.10 crore

19:53 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Musheer Khan Goes To Punjab Kings

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction, Day 2 LIVE: Musheer Khan goes to Punjab Kings for INR 30 lakh

19:47 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Nathan Ellis Goes To Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: After a bidding war with Punjab Kings, CSK acquire Nathan Ellis' services for INR 2 crores

19:41 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Sarfaraz Khan Unsold

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Former Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Khan goes unsold

19:34 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings Pick Up Delhi Premier League Star

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings pick Priyansh Arya for INR 3.80 crore

19:23 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Reece Topley Goes To Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Reece Topley goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 75 Lakhs

19:20 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Steven Smith and Sikandar Raza Go Unsold

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Sikandar Raza and Steven Smith go unsold at the Mega Auction

19:18 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Ishant Sharma Goes To Gujarat Titans

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Ishant Sharma goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 75 Lakh

19:18 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Spencer Johnson Goes To KKR

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Spencer Johnson goes for INR 2.8 crore

19:19 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Will Jacks Goes To Mumbai

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Will Jacks goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 crore

18:30 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Will Jacks Goes To Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Will Jacks goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 2.25 lakh

18:28 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Deepak Hooda For Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Deepak Hooda sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 1.70 crore

18:26 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Tim David Goes To Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Tim David goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 crore

18:23 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: LSG procure Shahbaz Ahmad

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Shahbaz Ahmad goes to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2.40 crore

18:19 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Manish Pandey To Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Manish Pandey goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 70 Lakh

18:17 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Dewald Bravis Unsold

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Dewald Bravis did not find any bid in the ongoing IPL auction

18:16 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Zeeshan Ansari Goes To SRH

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Zeeshan Ansari sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 40 lakh

18:08 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Gurnoor Brar Goes To Gujarat Titans

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Gurnoor Brar goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 1.30 Crore

17:58 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Anshul Kamboj Goes To Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Anshul Kamboj has been sold for INR 3.40 Crore to Chennai Super Kings

17:55 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mayan Dagar Unsold

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mayank Dagar doesn't find any bidder

17:51 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Shubham Dubey Goes To Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals buy Shubham Dubey for INR 80 Lakh

17:49 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Shubham Dubey Up For Grabs

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in bidding war for Shubham Dubey

16:52 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Keshav Maharaj Unsold

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Keshav Maharaj remains unsold in the IPL auction

16:45 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Another bold move by PBKS

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings buy Lockie Ferguson for Rs. 2 crore

16:41 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Akash Deep Sold To Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Akash Deep sold to LSG for INR 8 crore

16:39 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Deepak Chahar Goes To Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Deepak Chahar goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 9.5 crore

16:37 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mukesh Kumar Move To Delhi

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Delhi Capitals execute RTM, buy Mukesh Kumar for INR 8 crore

16:27 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Bhuvi Goes To RCB

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar for INR 10.75 crore

16:25 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Bhuvneshwar Sparks Bidding War

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants to procure the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

16:23 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Gerald Coetzee Goes to Gujarat

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE:  South Africa pacer Geral Coetzee sold for Rs. 2.40 crore to Gujarat Titans

16:20 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Tushar Deshpande Goes To Rajasthan

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals pick Tushar Deshpande for INR 6.50 crore

16:13 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: A Fast-Paced First Session

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: That was one hell of a session with major names going unsold in the auction

16:07 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Alex Carey UNSOLD!

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Alex Carey goes Unsold!

16:04 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Nitish Rana to RR

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Nitish Rana goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.2 Crore

15:59 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Krunal Pandya to RCB

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Krunal Pandya sold to RCB for Rs. 5.75 Crore

15:55 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Daryl Mitchell Unsold

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Daryl Mitchell doesn't find any buyers

15:54 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Massive Pick for PBKS

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings pick Marco Jansen for Rs. 7 crore

15:53 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Sam Curran to CSK

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings pick Sam Curran for Rs. 3.2 Crore

16:19 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Washington To Gujarat

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Gujarat Titans pick Washington for Rs. 3.2 crore

15:50 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Bad News For Shaw

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Prithvi Shaw goes UNSOLD

16:18 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Faf du Plessis Sold

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Delhi Capitals buy Du Plessis for INR 2 Crore.

15:46 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Glenn Phillips Unsold

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: A huge update, Glenn Phillips goes unsold

16:18 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rovman Powell To KKR

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rovman Powell sold to KKR For INR 1.5 Crore

14:02 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: IPL Franchises Celebrate India's Iconic Win

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: India have defeated Australia by 295 runs at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Amid all the hustle and the bustle of the IPL Mega Auction, the franchises took out time to share special posts on India's win.

11:55 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: The Remaining Purse Of All Franchises

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's the remaining purse size of all the ten IPL franchises.

11:46 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Returns To KKR

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders secured Angkrish Raghuvanshi's services for INR 3 crore

11:41 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Yuzvendra Chahal Sold To Punjab Kings

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings acquired the services of Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs. 18 crore.

11:40 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Adam Zampa Goes To SRH

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates:  Sunrisers Hyderabad added another Australian to their squad, procured the leggie's services for INR 2.4 Crore

11:22 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Miller Goes To Lucknow Super Giants

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates:  David Miller has been picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 7.5 crore

11:07 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Virat Kohli Predicts Pant's Future

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Virat Kohl while playing at Perth on the third day of the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match had predicted Rishabh Pant's future at the auction table and it turned out to be true.

10:54 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Kagiso Rabada Goes To Gujarat Titans

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans picked up South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for Rs. 10.75 crore

10:52 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings Pick Rachin Ravindra On Day 1

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rachin Ravindra returned to Chennai Super Kings for his second stint with the franchise.

10:28 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mumbai Indians Pick Boult

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Trent Boult joins Mumbai Indians for Rs. 12.50 Crore

10:16 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Reunion Of The Greats

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan had a quick catch-up before the intense IPL auction got underway

10:05 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mohammed Siraj Signed By Gujarat Titans

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB and Mohammed Siraj's love affair comes to a close. The India speedster moves to the Gujarat Titans

10:04 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: KL Rahul Picked by Delhi Capitals

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals procured the services of KL Rahul for INR 14 Crore

09:46 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings Break The Bank For Shreyas Iyer

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings went all out for Ricky Ponting and they bought him for a whopping INR 26.75 crores.

09:15 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arshdeep Singh Returns To Punjab

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings retained Arshdeep Singh's service for a whopping INR 18 Crore.

09:06 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rishabh Pant Creates History

IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the costliest player ever in the IPL auction.

08:39 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Cricket Awaits Biggest Sporting Trades!

IPL 2025 Mega auction: Stay updated with live updates from the Indian Premier League Mega Auction 2025. Discover which players were sold for the highest prices, the unsold players, and the full list of players bought by teams in the Indian Premier League.

Updated 22:45 IST, November 25th 2024

