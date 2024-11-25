Published 08:44 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Day 2 Highlights: 182 Players Sold, 639 Crore Spent As Auction Ends
IPL Mega Auction 2025 live updates Full List of Players, Teams, Live Updates & Who Will Be the Most Expensive Player Bought?
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Get live updates on the Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction. Find out which players commanded the highest bids, identify unsold players, and view the complete list of acquisitions by teams. As the Day 2 of the event is underway, franchises intend to go all in for top stars.
22:44 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: The two-day auction concludes
The IPL 2025 mega auction has finally ended with 182 players sold and 639.15 crore spent by 10 franchises.
22:37 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arjun Tendulkar sold to MI for 30 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar has been sold to Mumbai Indians for 30 lakh
21:47 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane To Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders buy Ajinkya Rahane
21:45 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Moeen Ali to KKR
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Moeen Ali sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 2 crore
21:44 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Umran Malik Goes to KKR
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Umran Malik sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 Lakh
21:43 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arjun Tendulkar Unsold
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arjun Tendulkar remains unsold
21:41 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Padikkal Goes To RCB
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Devdutt Padikkal goes to RCB for INR 2 Crore
20:33 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The Youngest Ever IPL Player
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: At the age of 13 years, Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest-ever player to be picked in the Auction for INR 1.10 crore
19:53 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Musheer Khan Goes To Punjab Kings
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction, Day 2 LIVE: Musheer Khan goes to Punjab Kings for INR 30 lakh
19:47 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Nathan Ellis Goes To Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: After a bidding war with Punjab Kings, CSK acquire Nathan Ellis' services for INR 2 crores
19:41 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Sarfaraz Khan Unsold
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Former Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Khan goes unsold
19:34 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings Pick Up Delhi Premier League Star
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings pick Priyansh Arya for INR 3.80 crore
19:23 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Reece Topley Goes To Mumbai Indians
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Reece Topley goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 75 Lakhs
19:20 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Steven Smith and Sikandar Raza Go Unsold
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Sikandar Raza and Steven Smith go unsold at the Mega Auction
19:18 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Ishant Sharma Goes To Gujarat Titans
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Ishant Sharma goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 75 Lakh
19:18 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Spencer Johnson Goes To KKR
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Spencer Johnson goes for INR 2.8 crore
19:19 IST, November 25th 2024
18:30 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Will Jacks Goes To Mumbai Indians
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Will Jacks goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 2.25 lakh
18:28 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Deepak Hooda For Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Deepak Hooda sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 1.70 crore
18:26 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Tim David Goes To Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Tim David goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 crore
18:23 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: LSG procure Shahbaz Ahmad
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Shahbaz Ahmad goes to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2.40 crore
18:19 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Manish Pandey To Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Manish Pandey goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 70 Lakh
18:17 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Dewald Bravis Unsold
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Dewald Bravis did not find any bid in the ongoing IPL auction
18:16 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Zeeshan Ansari Goes To SRH
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Zeeshan Ansari sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 40 lakh
18:08 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Gurnoor Brar Goes To Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Gurnoor Brar goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 1.30 Crore
17:58 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Anshul Kamboj Goes To Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Anshul Kamboj has been sold for INR 3.40 Crore to Chennai Super Kings
17:55 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mayan Dagar Unsold
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mayank Dagar doesn't find any bidder
17:51 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Shubham Dubey Goes To Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals buy Shubham Dubey for INR 80 Lakh
17:49 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Shubham Dubey Up For Grabs
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in bidding war for Shubham Dubey
16:52 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Keshav Maharaj Unsold
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Keshav Maharaj remains unsold in the IPL auction
16:45 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Another bold move by PBKS
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings buy Lockie Ferguson for Rs. 2 crore
16:41 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Akash Deep Sold To Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Akash Deep sold to LSG for INR 8 crore
16:39 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Deepak Chahar Goes To Mumbai Indians
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Deepak Chahar goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 9.5 crore
16:37 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mukesh Kumar Move To Delhi
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Delhi Capitals execute RTM, buy Mukesh Kumar for INR 8 crore
16:27 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Bhuvi Goes To RCB
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar for INR 10.75 crore
16:25 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Bhuvneshwar Sparks Bidding War
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants to procure the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar
16:23 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Gerald Coetzee Goes to Gujarat
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: South Africa pacer Geral Coetzee sold for Rs. 2.40 crore to Gujarat Titans
16:20 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Tushar Deshpande Goes To Rajasthan
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rajasthan Royals pick Tushar Deshpande for INR 6.50 crore
16:13 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: A Fast-Paced First Session
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: That was one hell of a session with major names going unsold in the auction
16:07 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Alex Carey UNSOLD!
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Alex Carey goes Unsold!
16:04 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Nitish Rana to RR
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Nitish Rana goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.2 Crore
15:59 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Krunal Pandya to RCB
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Krunal Pandya sold to RCB for Rs. 5.75 Crore
15:55 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Daryl Mitchell Unsold
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Daryl Mitchell doesn't find any buyers
15:54 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Massive Pick for PBKS
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings pick Marco Jansen for Rs. 7 crore
15:53 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Sam Curran to CSK
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings pick Sam Curran for Rs. 3.2 Crore
16:19 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Washington To Gujarat
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Gujarat Titans pick Washington for Rs. 3.2 crore
15:50 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Bad News For Shaw
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Prithvi Shaw goes UNSOLD
16:18 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Faf du Plessis Sold
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Delhi Capitals buy Du Plessis for INR 2 Crore.
15:46 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Glenn Phillips Unsold
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: A huge update, Glenn Phillips goes unsold
16:18 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rovman Powell To KKR
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rovman Powell sold to KKR For INR 1.5 Crore
14:02 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: IPL Franchises Celebrate India's Iconic Win
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: India have defeated Australia by 295 runs at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Amid all the hustle and the bustle of the IPL Mega Auction, the franchises took out time to share special posts on India's win.
11:55 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: The Remaining Purse Of All Franchises
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Here's the remaining purse size of all the ten IPL franchises.
11:46 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Returns To KKR
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders secured Angkrish Raghuvanshi's services for INR 3 crore
11:41 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Yuzvendra Chahal Sold To Punjab Kings
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings acquired the services of Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs. 18 crore.
11:40 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Adam Zampa Goes To SRH
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad added another Australian to their squad, procured the leggie's services for INR 2.4 Crore
11:22 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Miller Goes To Lucknow Super Giants
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: David Miller has been picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 7.5 crore
11:07 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Virat Kohli Predicts Pant's Future
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Virat Kohl while playing at Perth on the third day of the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match had predicted Rishabh Pant's future at the auction table and it turned out to be true.
10:54 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Kagiso Rabada Goes To Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans picked up South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for Rs. 10.75 crore
10:52 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings Pick Rachin Ravindra On Day 1
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rachin Ravindra returned to Chennai Super Kings for his second stint with the franchise.
10:28 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mumbai Indians Pick Boult
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Trent Boult joins Mumbai Indians for Rs. 12.50 Crore
10:16 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Reunion Of The Greats
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan had a quick catch-up before the intense IPL auction got underway
10:05 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mohammed Siraj Signed By Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB and Mohammed Siraj's love affair comes to a close. The India speedster moves to the Gujarat Titans
10:04 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: KL Rahul Picked by Delhi Capitals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals procured the services of KL Rahul for INR 14 Crore
09:46 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings Break The Bank For Shreyas Iyer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings went all out for Ricky Ponting and they bought him for a whopping INR 26.75 crores.
09:15 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arshdeep Singh Returns To Punjab
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings retained Arshdeep Singh's service for a whopping INR 18 Crore.
09:06 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rishabh Pant Creates History
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the costliest player ever in the IPL auction.
08:39 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Cricket Awaits Biggest Sporting Trades!
IPL 2025 Mega auction: Stay updated with live updates from the Indian Premier League Mega Auction 2025. Discover which players were sold for the highest prices, the unsold players, and the full list of players bought by teams in the Indian Premier League.
