IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of 3 Major Talking Points You Need To Know

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Time and again it has been proved that there is no bigger theatre than the Indian Premier League (IPL). The upcoming Mega Auction scheduled to be hosted in Jeddah has created a lot buzz as the services of top IPL stars will be up for grabs. Players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Starc and few others are set to force the franchises to break their respective banks.

The upcoming IPL Mega Auction 2025 will be the platform on which all the ten franchises build their teams for the next three years. Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of the Indian Premier League and they will have to assemble a side that can replicate their heroics from 2012, 2014 and 2024. The there are sides like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings who have never won the IPL and will look at the Mega Auction as the best chance for themselves to put an end to their title drought. Here are the three big things you need to know before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

The Star-Studded Marquee List

Before the start of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, there are two lists of Marquee Players. The M1 list includes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc. The M2 on the other hand includes KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

The Final List And Potential Picks

The Final list of the players in the auction pool is 577 with 367 Indians and 210 overseas names. A maximum of 204 slots are to be filled in with 70 slots reserved for the overseas players.

The Bidding Increments

Bids up to INR 1 Crore: Increments of INR 5 Lakh

Bids from INR 1 Crore to INR 2 Crore: Increments of INR 10 Lakhs

Bids from INR 2 crore to INR 3 Crore: Increments of INR 20 Lakhs

