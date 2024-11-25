Once Hailed as the Fastest Bowler in the Country, Umran Malik Goes Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction

Umran Malik, who was a raging sensation a couple of seasons ago did not find any takers for the upcoming IPL 2025. The express pacer went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Malik was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad till IPL 2024.

Umran Malik Goes Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction

After a breakout IPL season in 2022, Umran Malik's career has dwindled to an extent where he did not find a buyer even at the base rate of Rs.75 lakhs. It is a startling occurrence since as a pacer he has in the past constantly produced the speeds of high 150s- His fastest being 157- and could show the same intensity with age by his side. The 25-year-old emerged as a genuine wicket-taker for SRH in IPL 2022, in that season he picked up a fifer as well. Through his performance, he even got the attention of national selectors and in a short period, he fetched India call-up as too. However, it seems like a long time ago as his career has headed only downward ever since.

What Went Wrong For Umran Malik?

The fitness issues, the injuries and a battle with dengue left Umran Malik beleaguered and affected his game. Following an emphatic IPL 2022 season, the player endured injuries which curtailed his play time to just 8 matches in the season. He was still lethal with his pace though. The plight continued and turned worse as he received little to no time on the field in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, his pace also nosedived and eventually, Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled the plug on Umran Malik. Based on the recent past, no franchise took a gamble on him in the IPL 2025 auction. However, as the best part of his career is seemingly ahead of him, he could rise to the ranks again, but for the time being the domestic circuit would be Umran Malik's dais.