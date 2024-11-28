Once Retained For Rs.12 Cr! Former RCB Star & PBKS Capt. Went Unsold In IPL 2025 Auction. Guess Who?

The recently culminated IPL 2025 Auction witnessed all ten franchises splurging money over different players to form a dominant side for the next three seasons. In the process, as many might have anticipated, the highest-ever bid in the history of auctions also appeared. Lucknow Super Giants broke the bank to acquire Rishabh Pant 's services. The franchise roped him in for a record fee of Rs 27 crore. While some players were showered with immense sum, many could not attract any takers and eventually went unsold in the mega auction. Among the unacquired bloc, there includes a former Punjab Kings captain, who once raked in Rs.12 crore as a retention price.

Played For RCB, SRH, Captained Punjab, Went Unsold! Guess Who?

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan made the most headlines as both could not find a bidder even at the base rate of Rs 75 lakh. However, a veteran, who has been prevalent on the scene since 2011, and has represented teams like RCB and SRH, moreover, he was once retained at a huge paycheck of Rs.12 crore by the side he captained- PBKS- also went unsold, yet went under the radar.

Time is up for guessing, here's the big reveal. The player is none other than Mayank Agarwal.

Mayank Agarwal's name was announced out loud by the auctioneer on November 25. The player was up for grabs at an asking price of Rs 1 crore, howbeit, no franchise's official raised the peddle at the event held in Jeddah. Consequently, Mayank Agarwal went unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction.

Mayank Agarwal (left) with India's Bowling Legend Anil Kumble (Right).

What Went Wrong With Mayank Agarwal?