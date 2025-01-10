Published 21:32 IST, January 10th 2025
Prithvi Shaw Sends Out Bold & Cryptic Message To Delhi Capitals Team Management After Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Amid fitness concern and Vijay Hazare snub, Prithvi Shaw sent out a cryptic message to the Delhi Capitals management after cricketer's snub from IPL auction.
Prithvi Shaw has been a major buzz after his conduct and fitness issues have been publicly flagged. The cricketer's career has hit a new low after he was snubbed from the domestic squad by the MCA. Things took a major twist when neither the Delhi Capitals nor any other IPL franchise selected him in the mega IPL auction. Shaw's social media antics have fueled a lot of chatter. Amid the criticism over his lackluster form and fitness concerns, Shaw has sent out a bold statement to the Delhi Capitals management after overlooking him during the IPL mega auction.
Prithvi Shaw Sends Out Cryptic Message TO DC Management Amid Fitness Concerns, Vijay Hazare Snub
India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has seemingly hit the reset button and has been putting in the effort to enhance his credibility and skills as a cricketer. After being snubbed off the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Thane-based batter has hit back on the gym to put some effort on himself and is now focusing on improving his fitness. Shaw has been sharing regular updates of himself working out in the gym over social media platforms.
In one of his recent videos on Instagram Stories, Prithvi Shaw has seemingly sent out a cryptic yet bold message to the Delhi Capitals management. He was seen in the cycling machine and donned Delhi Capitals merchandise. The video also had a sticker that had 'I'm Fine,' written on it. He shared the clip amidst his constant social media activity, which prompted the MCA administration and domestic team skipper Shreyas Iyer to speak out over his issues.
A Prospect Gone South: Prithvi Shaw Keen To Improve Himself
Things have gone South for Prithvi Shaw. Once touted as a replacement for the great Sachin Tendulkar, the Maharashtra-based batter has been unable to prove his credibility, be it in domestic or franchise-level cricket. Shaw has been absent from the Indian squad for almost four years. From running on the tracks and cycling inside the gym, Prithvi Shaw has been putting intense effort into enhancing his fitness and establishing himself as a credible cricketer in front of the selectors.
