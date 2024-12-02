Published 16:08 IST, December 2nd 2024
'Rishabh Did Dramebaazi': LSG Owner Sparks Captaincy Debate, Offers Reason Over Pant's Historic Bid
The owner of LSG talks about the franchise's possible captain and explains why they paid a record-breaking sum for India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
The Lucknow Super Giants have had an interesting auction lately as the team underwent a major revamp over the recently concluded IPL 2025 Auction. The team's think tank broke the bank in order to bring in Rishabh Pant and make him the most expensive buy ever. Franchise owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka opens up on choosing to splurge a huge amount of cash on Pant and also offers a hint about the captaincy.
LSG Owner Opens Up On Going All In Over Rishabh Pant, Reveals One Antic Which Had A Huge Influence
During an appearance in one of Aakash Chopra's YouTube videos, Dr Sanjiv Goenka opened up on breaking the bank for Rishabh Pant. he revealed that the India wicketkeeper-batter's on-field antics, which have a game-changing impact, is one of the key reasons to get him in the team. Goenka also highlighted a particular moment from the T20 World Cup Final, which had a major impact on Team India's title win.
"I saw a video of Rishabh where he did dramebaazi [acting] on the field. He slowed the momentum. I liked that attitude a lot, that you have that extra thought to change the momentum when everything was going against us by removing the pads. From that time, I had in my mind that if only Rishabh had been in my team.
"That one thing of his appealed to me a lot. Along with that, he came back from a near-fatal injury, and he has come back to a form which is better than his original form. So that resilience and ability to fight and rise again matter a lot. Rishabh is 27. So I hope he will be with LSG for the next 10-12 years," the LSG Owner said.
Also Read: 'One Of The Greatest': Travis Head In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah's Skills, Lavishes Praise On Fast Bowler
Dr. Sanjiv Goenka Sparks Potential Captaincy Hints
The Lucknow Super Giants have some heavyweight cricketers who have proper captaincy experience. With KL Rahul's exit, the franchise is yet to determine a new skipper for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Franchise owner Goenka also offered his thoughts on the captaincy scenario,
"We have four leaders in our team - Rishabh, Pooran, Markram and Mitch Marsh. So it becomes a very strong leadership pool of intellect, and thought, and strategy. They are all people who can go with the mindset to win. Rishabh has the hunger and passion to win. So a good team has been built. We are happy. Overall, the balance is also okay and no team is 10 on 10," Dr. Goenka added.
Also Read: 'We'll Know More': Mohammed Siraj Shares Team India's Plans To Avoid 36 All-Out At the Adelaide Oval
Updated 16:20 IST, December 2nd 2024