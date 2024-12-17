Irate Mitchell Starc Debates With On-Field Umpire As Rain Halts Play At The Gabba During 3rd Test

Team India and Australia delivered peak entertainment in the ongoing Brisbane Test at The Gabba. The play has been affected by rain multiple times, and the visiting side has managed to avoid a follow-on remarkably. The rain interruptions halted Australia's momentum, and at one point, Mitchell Starc was getting frustrated over the delays and he argued with the umpire over the delays in the play.

Mitchell Starc's Eye-Rolling Exchange With Umpire Due To Rain Interruption

The rainy weather failed to provide Australia the advantage in the ongoing Brisbane Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Rain showers made constant interruptions, and play had to be halted multiple times. The troubles persisted on day four at The Gabba as the showers interrupted the game. Australian players were visibly frustrated and veteran pacer Mitchell Starc was irate with the stoppage. So much so that the player was seen arguing with the umpire about the situation.

The day four play in Brisbane saw some interruptions because of rain, and the umpires had to halt the play until the weather became favourable to play. At one point, the rain was not that intense and players could have played through. But the umpires chose to temporarily stop the play right before the tea break. The instance would create a humorous moment as Mitchell Starc was upset over the scenario. The Aussie veteran was seen arguing with the umpires. He was also seen rolling his eyes before heading back to the dressing room.

India Avoid Follow-On As Rain Interrupt Australia's Momentum At The Gabba

While the rain showers continued to trouble Australia, it turned out to be a boon for the Indian side. Australia stood up to the task and put up a humongous score of 445. Team India, while coming in to bat, saw their top-order crumble. But the tailenders stood up to the task. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja exemplified tenacity as their courageous fifties enabled India to avoid a follow-on on the fourth day of the weather-hit third test against a menacing Australia, which appeared to be heading for a draw.

Jadeja (77) and Rahul (84) were the heavyweights in India's 252 for nine when bad light forced the day to end early. Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Akash Deep (27), who demonstrated remarkable courage, are holding the fort for India.