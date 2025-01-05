'Kohli Doesn't Deserve A Place In Indian Team. End Superstar Culture': Irfan Pathan Doesn't Mince Words In Review Of Kohli

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has launched a scathing attack on Virat Kohli, questioning his place in the team and criticizing his lack of effort in addressing technical flaws in his game. Pathan's comments come after Kohli's dismal performance in the recently concluded Test series against Australia, where India suffered a 1-3 defeat and missed out on qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Virat Kohli's struggles with form were evident throughout the series, as he managed a mere 190 runs in nine innings, frequently edging the ball to the slip cordon or keeper. Pathan attributed Kohli's poor form to his lack of participation in domestic cricket and his failure to work hard on ironing out the technical flaws in his game.

Irfan Pathan slams Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Irfan Pathan also took aim at the superstar culture in the Indian team, suggesting that it's time to move away from this approach and focus on rewarding players based on their performance and hard work. His comments were also directed at Rohit Sharma, who, like Kohli, struggled with form during the series against Australia.

"We need to end superstar culture, we need team culture. You need to improve yourself and improve the Indian team. There were matches before this series, too, and they had an opportunity to play domestic cricket, but they didn't. We need to change that culture," Pathan told Star Sports.

The former all-rounder said even the great Sachin Tendulkar played Ranji Trophy even when it wasn't required of him only because he wanted to spend that much time, four or five days, on the pitch.

"When was the last time Virat Kohli played domestic cricket? (the host points out that Kohli's last first-class appearance for Delhi was in 2012) It has been more than a decade." Pathan went to the extent of saying that maybe Kohli's place should be given to a youngster, given that he has averaged less than 30 in the first innings in the last five years.

"For the Indian team in 2024, in the first innings where you set up the match, Virat Kohli’s average is 15. And if you consider his average over the last five years, it's not even 30.

"Does the Indian team deserve its senior player? Instead, give a youngster a chance. Tell him to get ready. He will also give an average of 25–30. This is about the team, not the individuals." Pathan also questioned if Kohli was even serious about improving.

"When we talk about Virat Kohli, he has done a lot for India. He has delivered many performances. But you are getting out of the same mistake again and again.

"You are not creating a gap between two mistakes. You are not trying to fix the technical mistake. Sunny sir is in the field. How long does it take to talk to Sunny Sir or someone?" Australia beat India by six wickets in the fifth and final Test to regain the Border Gavaskar trophy.