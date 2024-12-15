Isa Guha Directs 'Racial Slur' At Jasprit Bumrah On Air, English Commentator Sparks Big Controversy

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India are taking on Australia in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are currently struggling in Australia as their dreams of making it to the World Test Championship Final ins currently slipping away. On the end of Day 2's play, Australia have already scored 405 runs at the loss of four wickets. The duo of Steve Smith and Travis Head grinded India to dirt and left them clueless.

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came to the team's rescue as he picked a fifer and conceded just 72 runs. Bumrah dismissed the likes of Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steven Smith, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Bumrah has been absolutely stellar in the series and has got breakthroughs for India whenever required, but unfortunately for him, English commentator Isa Guha said few things about him on air that wasn't very pleasant to hear.

Isa Guha Passes Racially-Sensitive Comment

Former English cricketer and now a broadcaster Isa Guha is under the scanner and is facing the heat of cricket fans all around the globe. Guha apparently passed a racially sensitive statement on Jasprit Bumrah during commentary on Day 2 of the third Test match. Guha ended up speaking few insensitive words that are not being perceived to be in a very good light.

Right after Jasprit Bumrah got India off to a stunning start, Aussie legend lavished praise on the ex-India skipper. 'Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that’s the tone, and that’s what you want from the ex-skipper', said Lee. While responding to Lee's comments, Guha ended up passing a jaw-dropping remark. 'Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah', said Guha.

Primates are the order of mammals, who are further divided into the strepsirrhines, which include lemurs, galagos, and lorisids; and the haplorhines, which include tarsiers and simians (monkeys and apes). Various cricket fans think that Guha's comments could spark a controversy as big as the 'Monkeygate'.

India Under The Pump

Travis Head put an insipid Indian bowling attack to sword for his second successive hundred while veteran Steve Smith wore the opposition down with a statement century to put Australia in a favourable position on day two of the third Test. Australia reached a commanding 405 for 7 at stumps courtesy, a 241-run stand between Head (152 off 160) and Smith (101 off 190) for the fourth wicket after the visitors put them in a spot of bother at 75 for three in the morning.