'It is FUNNY' - Ex-Australian Star MOCKS Ravi Ashwin's Mid-Series Retirement During BGT

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and that call became the biggest talking point. Just the manner in which the events unfolded was surprising. Even days after that incident took place, it is still being talked about. Recently, former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin opined on the subject. Admitting that it was ‘funny’, Haddin reckoned Ashwin was not happy being benched.

'He was just jack of not getting picked'

"The first three Test matches, they played three different spinners, so they arrived here not knowing what their game style is going to be around here. It shouldn't be a shock when you get here, they have played here enough, they have success here so the Ashwin retiring mid-series was a funny one. I don't think we've heard the last of that yet. I think he was just jack of not getting picked," Haddin said on the Willow Talk podcast.

"I think he sees himself as the number one spinner. His record is elite, and he just went, 'You know what I'm not sitting on the bench. If you can't decide that I'm your best spinner, I'm done. I've played enough. I don't need this.' I don't think we have heard the end of that," Haddin said.