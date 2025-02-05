'It Is High Risk': Ravi Shastri Sends Big Jasprit Bumrah Warning To Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: After the happenings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the Indian team is eyeing redemption, in the upcoming edition of the CT 2025. The Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma in the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy and Shubman Gill will be his deputy. There is more to India's Champions Trophy campaign as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be closely watched. Rohit and Virat's form will be crucial to India's chances of winning the Champions Trophy.

There is still an air of doubt around India's bowling superstar Jasprit Bumrah. The India pacer toiled extremely hard in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, across all the five Test matches which were played. Bumrah has still not recovered completely and hasn't been added to India's squad for the England ODI series.

Ravi Shastri's Blunt Take On Jasprit Bumrah's Champions Trophy Participation

Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri has given his take on the entire Jasprit Bumrah situation. Shastri feels that Bumrah's absence in the Champions Trophy will be a big blow to India's Champions Trophy aspirations and rightfully so. Shastri also added that India need to be cautious with Bumrah's fitness considering that he has a long career ahead and is a three-format player for India.

'I think it's high risk. There's too much big cricket coming up for India and at this stage of his career, I think he's too precious to be just called on for one game out of the blue and asked to deliver. The expectations will be so much. They'll think that he'll come in straight away and set the world on fire. It's never that easy when you come back from injury', said Shastri while speaking on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Review.

India To Play All Their Champions Trophy Matches In Dubai

