Published 14:46 IST, February 5th 2025
'It Is High Risk': Ravi Shastri Sends Big Jasprit Bumrah Warning To Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025
India and England will play three ODIs against each other before the Champions Trophy starts. Bumrah isn't a part of India's squad for the England series
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Champions Trophy 2025: After the happenings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the Indian team is eyeing redemption, in the upcoming edition of the CT 2025. The Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma in the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy and Shubman Gill will be his deputy. There is more to India's Champions Trophy campaign as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be closely watched. Rohit and Virat's form will be crucial to India's chances of winning the Champions Trophy.
There is still an air of doubt around India's bowling superstar Jasprit Bumrah. The India pacer toiled extremely hard in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, across all the five Test matches which were played. Bumrah has still not recovered completely and hasn't been added to India's squad for the England ODI series.
Ravi Shastri's Blunt Take On Jasprit Bumrah's Champions Trophy Participation
Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri has given his take on the entire Jasprit Bumrah situation. Shastri feels that Bumrah's absence in the Champions Trophy will be a big blow to India's Champions Trophy aspirations and rightfully so. Shastri also added that India need to be cautious with Bumrah's fitness considering that he has a long career ahead and is a three-format player for India.
ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Being Named Vice Captain To Md. Siraj Being Dropped, 5 Talking Points from India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad
'I think it's high risk. There's too much big cricket coming up for India and at this stage of his career, I think he's too precious to be just called on for one game out of the blue and asked to deliver. The expectations will be so much. They'll think that he'll come in straight away and set the world on fire. It's never that easy when you come back from injury', said Shastri while speaking on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Review.
India To Play All Their Champions Trophy Matches In Dubai
ALSO READ | Dissecting BCCI's Surprising Selection Calls For Champions Trophy 2025 Which Could Backfire On India During Marquee ICC Event
The upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in a Hybrid Model. India will play all their matches in Dubai, UAE. The Indian team play their first match of CT 2025 on February 20, 2025 against Bangladesh.
Updated 14:46 IST, February 5th 2025