'Bumrah a Terminator': Ex-Australia Seamer Dissects On What Makes India Pacer One Of The Greatest

Team India picked up an exceptional win to manifest one of their greatest-ever test match wins while Down Under. While facing off against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah's tactical brilliance and team India's dominance with the bat helped them pick up a win in the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah was the man of the hour, and his wisdom was being widely celebrated among the fans and former cricketers.

Former Australia Star Deems Jasprit Bumrah As Terminator After PErth Test Win

Former Australia seam Bowler Damien Fleming heaped laurels over the Indian pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah, comparing the India vice-captain to the Terminator because he believes Bumrah is a very instinctive bowler.

“He’s just the Terminator, isn’t he? He knows his strengths, and he’s always sniffing to find that weakness. I think he does that instinctively, and it’s not a long run-up, but I can see he’s reviewed that ball, and then he’s planning the next one," Fleming said as per PTI.

Jasprit Bumrah gestures during a team meeting on the field before the start of play on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

Damien Fleming Uses One Of Bumrah's Iconic Deliveries To Solidify His Stance Over India Star

Damien Fleming also spoke about a particular Jasprit Bumrah delivery, which took out Shaun Marsh at the MCG in 2018. He used the iconic pacer's iconic slower ball to Marsh during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series as a demonstration of his strategic prowess.

“There’s that famous dismissal of Shaun Marsh [at the MCG in 2018] in the over before lunch. I was commentating at the time, and I could almost pick what was going to happen, just driving him back, so his weight’s on the back foot, and then he bowls that superb slower ball and knocks him over.

“It was either going to be that slower ball or a fast yorker. So I think he is so astute, but he also now has all the skills — outswingers, inswingers, off-cutters, slower balls, excellent yorker, bouncer. So when you’ve got more skills, you’ve got more options. Like the Terminator, he’s always stalking the batsmen. And the batsmen know that, but they’re still unsure what’s coming. Not only does he have a wide skill set, but he executes it better than anyone in world cricket,” Damien Fleming added.