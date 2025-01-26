Published 22:05 IST, January 26th 2025
Jasprit Bumrah Attends Coldplay Concert In Narendra Modi Stadium, Chris Martin-Led Band Honour India Pacer With Special Song
Jasprit Bumrah has arrived at the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad. Chris Martin, the singer of the British band, performed a special song for the India superstar.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah | Image: Disney+ Hotstar [Screengrab]
Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has reached the Coldplay Concert, which is taking place in Ahmedabad. The British Band's Singer Chris Martin sang a special song for the India superstar. The Band also honoured him by putting Bumrah's jersey on the stage.
The Narendra Modi Stadium was filled with loud chants of ‘Bumrah, Bumrah’ once the singer mentioned his name during the performance.
More to follow…
