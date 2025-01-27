ICC Honours Jasprit Bumrah After Record-Breaking Show in 2024, Names Indian Pace Spearhead Men's Test Cricketer Of The Year

Team India's ace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah , has been named as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer Of The Year 2024. The ICC has made the announcement public over various social media platforms. He was among the standout bowlers from all around the words and produced a marvelous spell throughout the year. he set multiple records and amassed a huge wicket tally.

Jasprit Bumrah Honored As ICC's Men's Test Cricketer of The Year

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was named as ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year for amassing 71 wickets in just 13 matches at a jaw-dropping sub-15 average, statistics that placed him heads and shoulders above his contemporaries during a phenomenal 2024. Bumrah pipped fellow nominees England's Harry Brook and Joe Root, and ICC's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Kamindu Mendis to win the award.

After winning the prestigious award, Bumrah expressed his gratitude after winning the match-up. He reflected that this honour not only recognises his work but also the steadfast encouragement of his teammates, coaches, and supporters who never stop believing and motivating him.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year award. Test cricket has always been a format I hold close to my heart, and to be recognized on this platform is truly special. This award is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but also of the unwavering support of my teammates, coaches, and fans who continue to believe and inspire me every day.

"Representing India is a privilege I deeply cherish, and knowing my efforts bring smiles to people around the world makes this journey even more special," Bumrah said in a media release.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Lion Who Cannot Be Tamed So Easily

After recovering from a back injury, world number one Jasprit Bumrah returned to the longest format in late 2023. During the year, he set several records and averaged at 14.92. Before team India lost to Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, he was crucial in keeping India in the running for the ICC World Test Championship. The right-arm quick played a key role in India's home series victories over Bangladesh and England, and he excelled away in South Africa and Australia.

Bumrah became the first Indian cricketer since Virat Kohli in 2018 to do so. Before Kohli, legendary off-spinner R Ashwin had been named the Test Cricketer and Cricketer of the Year in 2016.