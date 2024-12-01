Jasprit Bumrah Turns Net Bowler For Virat Kohli, Allows Him To Face Tough Balls Ahead Of 2nd Test

Indian cricket team's star batter Virat Kohli was spotted facing fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the nets during the team's warm-up fixture against Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra. This intense net session took place on the second day of the warm-up match, with Virat Kohli focusing on his batting technique against Jasprit Bumrah's full-throttle bowling.

Both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah opted out of the pink-ball warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI to practice on their own before the much-anticipated second Test match against Australia in Adelaide. The game is slated to start on Friday, December 6 at 9:30 AM IST.

Jasprit Bumrah helps Virat Kohli with practice

In a video that has gone viral, Virat Kohli can be seen facing challenging deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah, who was bowling at his usual high speed. This net session is particularly significant as both Kohli and Bumrah played crucial roles in India's win in the first Test match in Perth. Bumrah took eight wickets, while Kohli scored an impressive unbeaten century (100*) in the second innings for Team India.

By facing Jasprit Bumrah's pace in the nets, Virat Kohli is gearing up for the second Test match, preparing himself to tackle the challenges that lie ahead. Coming into the series, there were a lot of talks about Kohli's form in Test cricket and whether he could bounce back in Australia. Kohli has shown with his batting in the first Test match that Australia still is his favourite hunting ground.

India vs Prime Minister's XI