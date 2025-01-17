'Just A Dream. Still Not There Yet': Karun Nair Seeks A 'Dream' Comeback To Team India After VHT Heroics For Vidarbha

Karun Nair has made a cracking start after sitting out for a prolonged period of time. The Vidarbha cricketer has made a thrilling comeback in the game. In domestic cricket, the Indian cricketer announced his return to form with a show-stopping performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As he successfully puts up a solid performance in the game, Nair remains cautious as he seeks his chance to wear the India blue once again.

Karun Nair Dreams For A Comeback To The India Blue

Vidarbha cricketer Karun Nair looked hungry for runs in the domestic match-ups he performed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has scored 756 runs at a mind-blowing average of 756 for Vidarbha, scoring five hundreds in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. But his ultimate intent remains to make a successful comeback on the Indian Cricket Team, but he does not want to think too much ahead.

"The dream is always to play for the country. So, yes, the dream is still alive. That's the reason we play this game, to play for your country. So, the one and only goal was to play for the country.

“I think this is my third comeback (laughs). And I need to keep doing what I am doing at the moment. Keep scoring runs whenever I can in every single game that I play. That's the most that I can do. Everything else is not in my control. But till it (selection) happens, it's just a dream. It's still not there yet. But again, like I said, I would like to focus on one innings at a time," Karun Nair said while speaking to PTI.

India's Karun Nair in action during a Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Vidarbha and Gujarat in Nagpur | Image: PTI Photo

Karun Nair Reveals On Whether He Changed His Tactics To Help His Resurgence

The resurgence of Karun Nair needs to be studied as the cricketer came back from a dark zone where he failed to score runs. In several instances, a cricketer does something different to get back to his run-making ways. But that is not the case for Nair.

"I've not done anything differently. There is no secret. I think it's just years of hard work and persistence, you know, the coming together of all of it. And probably you can say, taking each day as a new one and making sure that I respect every single innings that I play," the 33-year-old cricketer added.