Kolkata Knight Riders Surprise Fans With Sudden Ajinkya Rahane Post, Three-Time IPL Winners Fuel Captaincy Speculations

Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Haryana at the Eden Gardens. Ahead of the match, Rahane posed at Eden Gardens which will be his home in IPL 2025.

The Indian batter was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction 2025 as the defending champions bought him at his base price of INR 1.5 crore. Rahane was in excellent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and rediscovered his form in the shortest format.

Ajinkya Rahane to feature For KKR in IPL 2025

The 36-year-old is expected to play a pivotal role for KKR next season, and ahead of the crucial Ranji Trophy final the IPL 2024 champions shared a photo of the Indian batter captioning it, 'Areh ki khobor, Ajju Dada?'

With Shreyas Iyer leaving for Punjab Kings, the captaincy spot is currently vacant and Rahane has reportedly emerged as one of the candidates. Rahane led the Rajasthan Royals to the IPL playoffs in 2018 and if he is given the charge he would be determined to replicate his form in the tournament.

Ajinkya Rahane Will Play An Important Role For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy

Rahane played a vital knock against Meghalaya, which subsequently ensured Mumbai's place in the Ranji Trophy knockouts, The skipper scored 96 runs, which helped Mumbai to post a mammoth 671 runs. If Mumbai are to tame down Haryana in the quarterfinal, the former CSK batter needs to come out all guns blazing.