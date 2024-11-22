'Best bowler in World': Wasim Akram Heaps Massive Praise On Jasprit Bumrah as Boom Boom Rattles AUS

The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 is finally underway and fireworks were all over the park from the outset. The Day 1 of the 1st India vs Australia Test by a large distance belonged to the bowlers. Batting first, as it was feared, India suffered a nasty collapse as half the side was back in the hut before the score could even hit the 60 mark. Rookies Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Paddikal went through the baptism by fire. Consequently, Australia bundled out India at a lowkey total of 150. Despite handing Australia the impetus of exploiting a low score, Team India made a striking comeback in Perth, courtesy of none other than the man who is leading from the front, Jasprit Bumrah .

Wasim Akram Calls Jasprit Bumrah- The Best In The World

Jasprit Bumrah was right on the money on the wicket which is known as the nightmare for the batsmen and paradise for the pacers. With an apt line and length, Bumrah troubled the Australian openers and provided India with the first breakthrough in the form of Nathan McSweeney. It was angling in and found the three reds to be adjudged LBW. Bumrah soon sent the other opener Usman Khawaja back to the pavilion and then dismissed the mighty Steve Smith on the first ball duck. In the blink of an eye, the Indian captain brought his back into the game and upon witnessing his performance from the commentary box, the legendary pacer, Wasim Akram also could not hold back from immensely praising Bumrah.

Akram hailed Jasprit Bumrah as "the best bowler in world cricket." Bumrah picked four scalps on the day and has given India more than a chance to take the first-innings lead.

The carnage spread by Bumrah brought other Indian pacers into the picture as well. Australia ended the day languishing at 67/7. The Day 2 will unfold clarity regarding where this match is headed. Should India take the remaining three wickets in the initial phase of Day 2, then the advantage could be latched onto.